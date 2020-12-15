As the year winds-down, farmers can wind-up their efforts to promote agriculture

Deeds, not words. This is the motto of my childhood primary school and a sentiment with which I think many people in agriculture are familiar.

It has become the bane of our industry, in some ways, to be so very humble, so reluctant to shout our achievements from the rooftops and to print them in every newspaper in the land.



This is opposed to some industries, which seem adept at turning random small achievements into full-blown public relations campaigns that boost share prices and comfort consumers around the world.

It is this perceived lack of confidence in our own ability and industry that gives some commentators the encouragement to provide unsolicited advice about everything from production systems and trade negotiations to crop choices.



For example, my cotton-growing friends will be familiar with the urban inquisitors asking at every opportunity 'why aren't you growing hemp?'.

This attitude, coupled with the explosion in propaganda and fake science popping-up everywhere - from Facebook and YouTube to more traditional information sources such as newspapers and current affairs programs - is making our jobs even more frustrating.



Everyone, it seems, has 'done their research' and feels qualified to reach out to producers to tell them in explicit detail exactly what they are doing wrong, without even understanding what it is that farmers are doing right.

Any marketing expert will tell you that it's easy to sell a story.



But for too long, agriculture has been silent on its achievements and we let our products talk for us.



But that has left an empty space to be filled with hot air from activists, militant environmentalists and politicians - anyone who seeks to twist the narrative to suit their own ends.

Where is our story?



Where are our environmental credentials writ large for the general public to read and celebrate?



Where are our pats on the back from the media and public?



Do we all need to pose in front of some organic bushland, with a freshly rescued regenerative biodynamic koala cradled in our carbon-neutral arms to be given the opportunity to tell the story of Australian agriculture as a whole?



And if we did, would anyone listen?

Without a doubt, we ourselves - and our representative bodies - must be held responsible for the rise of the armchair expert who feels that they can challenge openly our years of experience, hard won expertise and long hours of research and development.



For too long we have lived by the adage of 'deeds not words' and focused exclusively on providing the best, safest and most sustainable agricultural products to our customers and our consumers.



But that is no longer enough.

Let's start telling our stories, in our own way, on social media, in person, in your local paper or on the radio or television.



We cannot wait for our industry groups to do it for us.



Politics of all types will always get in the way of any broadscale campaign to promote agriculture.

Be your own industry advocate, and have those conversations with people who may not know much - you can show them the difference.

- Gillian Fennell lives with her family on a remote beef property in outback South Australia and is a board member of the Cattle Council of Australia. You can follow Gillian on Twitter @stationmum101



The story As the year winds-down, farmers can wind-up their efforts to promote agriculture first appeared on Stock & Land.