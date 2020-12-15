It's called Waterfall Way for good reason.

And given the battering the NSW North Coast has taken over the past few days, it's no surprise it's now closed.

George Botfield captured this amazing video from the cabin of his truck earlier today.

WARNING: graphic language

George Botfield captured this amazing video from the cabin of his truck.

Waterfall Way, on Dorrigo Mountain, is closed in both directions between Little North Arm Road and Maynards Plains Rd due to flooding.



The Gwydir and Oxley highways can be used as alternative routes to travel between the Pacific and New England highways, authorities advise.



Motorists were told to expect an extra two hours travel time.



The situation is even more dramatic further north where residents around the northern NSW town of Murwillumbah were ordered to evacuate.

The State Emergency Service ordered anyone from Condong to Tumbulgum and surrounding areas to leave via the Tweed Valley Way.



The story It's not called Waterfall Way for nothing first appeared on Farm Online.