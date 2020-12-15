Bourgault launches new air seeder range

BOURGAULT Australia has released a new five model range of air seeders, including the world's biggest tow-behind model air seeder.

Designated the 9000 I Series, the models further emphasise the company's claim that it has the biggest range of broadacre tow-behind and tow-between air seeders in the Australian market.

Each model has four individual tanks, each with three load cells for accurate, independent weight readings even on uneven ground, where the load cells are configured in a tripod shape, enhancing the stability of readings.

With the integration to the Topcon X35 console, farmers know exactly how much product they are putting in their tank and can now get accurate on-the-go readings of the remaining product in each tank.

There's also a pressure sensor for each tank.

Each new model has an option for a 1550 litre saddle tank.

This major advance of continual weight readings allows for on-the-go calibrations, giving the farmer the real time application rate which is particularly important for sectional control and variable rate applications.

The 9000 I Series has five models in three sizes - 9650 (22,900 litres capacity), 9950 (33,460L) and the 91300 (45,790L) - the latter being the world's biggest-capacity air seeder.

The L9950 also lays claim to being the world's biggest tow-between air seeder and has an optional 1550-L saddle tank, which also is an option on other models.

Large diameter, increased inflexion tyres are another feature delivering very low ground pressures and reduced rolling resistance.

Even with the increase in size of seeders, the 9650, in both trailing and leading configurations, has three-metre centre options for controlled traffic farming.

All 9000 I Series seeders have a remote-controlled 375 millimetre conveyor with the two leading models featuring a unique Bourgault designed folding conveyor.

The proven PDM PRO metering units with hydraulic drive motors have been retained in the new models.

All models except the trailing 91300 can be optioned as liquid-ready using Furrow Management Systems technology and Friction Flow tubing for distribution on the drills.

According to the company's WA operations manager Ben Bulley, farmers looking to order one of the new models will need to act by "mid to late December" to secure available stock and a guaranteed delivery date for the 2021 seeding season.

Mr Bulley said there had been increased interest in the company's new CD and HD frame-mounted seeders.

"There definitely has been growing momentum for these models particularly among dairy farmers and others looking at pasture renovation and pasture improvement," Mr Bulley said.

Designed as a complete seeding unit, the frame-mounted seeder is a mid-range seeding system available in two versions.

A close-up of the independent load cells which are configured in a tripod design to increase stability for more accurate readings.

The CD range is an independent coulter drill with tank sizes from 4800 litres to 7200L, while the HD is an air hoe drill with similar tank capacities.

The CD range features a parallel walking contour assembly with a combination of a low disturbance coulter disc that creates a narrow trench and a scraper than optimally places the seed and fertiliser at the base of the trench.

A trailing firmer presses down on every seed to the bottom of the coulter furrow just ahead of the packer wheel.

The HD version provides a choice of seed opener assemblies, both featuring Bourgault's patented ParaLink Arm design which maintains the opener's attack angle regardless of its position and regardless of the choice of recommended narrow seed knives or seed opener tips.

Options for the CD and HD models include a midrow bander, headland control, hydraulic packing, variable rate control, blocked head monitoring and coverage maps.