Qatar subsidy decision upends WA trade

THE Qatari government has decided to end its five-year subsidy to commercial entity Widam on December 31, which came as a surprise to its local trading partner Livestock Shipping Services (LSS) and Hillside Meat Processors who believed the subsidy would be extended further until 2023.

The move puts the trade of chilled carcases from WA in doubt next year unless alternative supply arrangements can be made.

LSS and Hillside Meat Processors livestock manager Harold Sealy said the company had benefited greatly by supplying the Qatari market "in terms of logistical facilities and the alliance with Qatar Airways having several direct flights from Perth to Doha which reduces cost, lead time and eliminates any products transportation issues".

"The cessation of the subsidy will have a great impact on our business, and adjusting to this will take considerable time and cost as our business model is suited for the airfreight market which is currently severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," Mr Sealy said.

He said throughout the COVID-19 pandemic Hillside in partnership with Qatar Airlines had managed an "uninterrupted supply of fresh meat to this important market", which included extra charter flights direct from Perth to ensure that the meat supply remained constant.

"Recent announcements by our commercial partner Widam confirming that the subsidy offered by the Qatar Government to the company will cease on December 31 has come as a surprise," Mr Sealy said.

"The fresh and chilled lamb market to Qatar is one of Western Australia's and Australia's leading markets for lamb and sheepmeat.

"A high-volume market with importing specifications developed around sheep production in Australia, this market has offered Australian producers premium prices now for in excess of six years.

"Our company, Hillside Meat Processors, is an important participant in this trade with a very well-developed supply chain from producer to the customer in Qatar.

"Fresh Australian lamb is available in market within 36 hours of slaughter.

"A partnership with freight forwarders and the national airline Qatar Airlines ensures that this product is of the highest quality and integrity."

Mr Sealy said the processor would remain open for business after it spent $1.5 million on upgrading its boning room and also obtaining a licence to import into the United States, which gave it the option to look for additional markets.

Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA president Tony Seabrook said the withdrawal of the subsidy by the Qatari government had "huge implications for WA" and had effectively shut down a $300 million trade.

"This will impact the abattoirs, stock carriers and producers," Mr Seabrook said.

"They stood by us and had flown huge numbers back on their airline with subsidised freight.

"That arrangement has been beneficial to everyone involved.

"The point is, I had 1000 lambs here and I knew that if I couldn't get them to 23-25kg liveweight I didn't need to, because there was this option of air freight.

"You knew you had an outlet for them at $100-$120 a head, which wasn't a bad price."

Mr Seabrook said it showed the commercial realities that the sector faced.

"The commercial world is a difficult place to be sometimes," he said.

The Nationals WA Roe MP Peter Rundle, who has Hillside Meats and Beaufort River Meats in his electorate, said it was a "disappointment" for the industry.

Mr Rundle, also a sheep producer, supplied lambs to Hillside Meats for air freight about five to six years ago.

"We are very supportive of Hillside," Mr Rundle said.

"They provide a unique product of smaller weight carcase lambs for that Middle East market.

"We need to keep encouraging the Federal government to support the trade by keeping the air freight subsidy in place.

"The trade is a valuable employer in my electorate."

Mr Rundle said WAMMCO provided a heavier body weight for the US market, which was an option for Hillside as well.

"We have found out recently that diversity is not a bad thing," he said.

Sheep Producers Australia chief executive officer Stephen Crisp said it was not helpful to speculate on the reasoning for the sudden announcement to suspend the subsidy.

"Qatar is a special case when it comes to food security," Mr Crisp said.

"It is revamping or renewing its abattoirs and feedlots and in the interim importing carcases."

He said there were a lot of different factors at play in the market and it was "more important to focus on the protein requirements" of the nation.

Mr Crisp said that included the whole raft of options that Australia could provide including live exports, chilled and frozen products.

"There's a long term relationship between our two countries and that will continue - things will be alright in the long run," he said.