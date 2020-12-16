Past Elders staff enjoy festive cheer

Perth based attendees included Rod Pollitt (left), Applecross, Bob Adshead, Attadale, Vern Winter, Riverton and Allan Mumford, Kelmscott.

Shirley Cullen (left), Maddington, Lorraine Keenan, Greenwood and Sue Gurney, Bennett Springs, brightened up the Rossmoyne Bowling Club function room.

EPEA treasurer David McManus (left), Canning Vale, welcomed Elders state general manager WA Nick Fazekas, with Doug Cross, Swanbourne.

Enjoying a pre-lunch drink were Dawn Houston (left), Ardross, Derek Downing, Forrestfield and John and Heather Hatch, Lancelin.

Elders sales support officer Amanda Smith, with Elders WA area manager north, Simon Wilkinson and Archie Graham, Kalamunda.

Greg Smith (left), Armadale, with two of the furthest travelled Kerry Easton, Geraldton and Colin Weston, Kellerberrin.

Swapping a story or two were Wayne Morgan (left), Falcon, EPEA committee member Bob Peake, Attwell, Mike Walter, West Leederville and EPEA newsletter editor Richard Gapper.

Finding plenty to chat about were Bruce McCosh (left), Mt Pleasant, Orest Luzny, Elders Manjimup, Bob Hart, Halls Head and Richard Patek, Mandurah.

EPEA retiring honorary auditor Winston Thomas (left), Fremantle, was awarded life membership acknowledged by Ray King, Menora, Lynton Symington, Willetton and Peter Temby, Shoalwater.

Taking it easy before lunch were Roy Dunn (left), Shoalwater, Kevin Kerr, Bull Creek and Kevin Richards, Mandurah.

Valerie McIntosh (left), Yangebup, caught up with Dola Harbour, Palmyra and Ken Walker, Booragoon.

Peter Bower (left), Hopetoun, was with Elders EPEA chairman Garry Dunstan, Hillarys and Michael Moore, City Beach.

Former auctioneers at the EPEA luncheon included Graham Bishop (left), Coogee, Jeff Lynn, Falcon, Ross Coole, Nedlands and Mel Morris, Karrinyup.

It was a beer all round for Tim Corr (left), Victoria Park, with Mandurah attendees Terry Gilchrist and Harvey Randell.

Elders EPEA committee members Rod Scrutton, Riverton and Lorraine Symington, Willetton, manned the money table taking lunch payments.

Graeme Cross (left), Kalamunda, chatted with Terry Hannagan, Alfred Cove and Elders State livestock and wool manager Dean Hubbard.

THE walls of the Rossmoyne Bowling Club, Rossmoyne, were no doubt chuckling as they listened to memories being recounted and at times embellished during the Elders Past Employees Association (EPEA) Christmas luncheon early last week.

EPEA chairman Garry Dunstan thanked Elders for its ongoing support of group activities and welcomed everyone to the final event on the committee's 2020 calendar which had also seen successful annual events in Bunbury and Albany and an inaugural event in Geraldton in September, also set to become an annual one.

In total 74 people, three less than last year, made the journey for the chance to catch up and enjoy a bit of festive cheer and with 26 apologies received, there were clearly many more who wished they could have been there.

One of those was Corrigin local Bill Matthews.

EPEA treasurer David McManus read an email from Mr Matthews which no doubt summed up common sentiment and in part stated;

"It is with very real regret I will not be able to gaze upon your smiling faces this year... and be once again immersed in the stockies' fraternity."

Mr Matthews worked for Goldsbrough's but resigned when it was taken over by Elders because unlike Goldsbrough's, Elders at that time did not allow staff members to also farm in their own right, so he opted to stick with his farming.

"The company gave me pride in fulfilling an occupation serving remarkable and memorable country people who entrusted much to their stockmen, be they Goldsbrough's or Elders," Mr Matthews' email said.

"They, the clients, made that working life of ours so memorable and are the reason why you are gathered together today and I am miserable to be missing out, it all feels like yesterday."

This sort of camaraderie and culture was also reflected on by the day's special guest speaker, Elders State general manager WA Nick Fazekas, who said it was a large part of the reason he joined the company 12 years ago.

"Elders is about people, family and the company's special culture which you helped set and worked to and is still very evident today," Mr Fazekas said.

"We are proud of our heritage (181 years) and it is this passion of our staff and customers that got us through the tough times.

"A Roy Morgan survey conducted in July 2020 revealed that Elders was Australia's most trusted agribusiness brand.

"In spite of COVID-19 affecting us all in some way, I'm pleased to say this year has been a good one with our share price now at $10.30 compared to $6.20 a year ago," Mr Fazekas said.

"We have grown our rural products (merchandise) business revenue by almost 40 per cent in the past four years and up by 23pc in the past 12 months.

"A cracking year for livestock has seen that sector up 25pc."

Mr Fazekas said future plans included a ramped up computer network and online ordering system for the business and a concerted recruitment drive.

"We are actively looking for a new generation of employees, so if you have relatives who are looking for a tree change or a sea change we will be happy to talk to them," he said.

Also on the day, former EPEA auditor Winston Thomas was made an honorary life member of the association and sales support officer Amanda Smith, who is relocating from Elders Perth to the Wyalkatchem branch for six months, was thanked for her contribution to EPEA administration duties.