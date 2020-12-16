Multiple treatments to conquer caltrop

Catherine Borger assessing caltrop seed production. Photo by Nerys Wilkins, DPIRD.

CALTROP is a significant summer weed with harmful, persistent seeds that can set very quickly - within a month of emergence - and while it has not developed herbicide resistance, it can require multiple herbicide applications or a residual herbicide.

Research by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD), the University of Queensland and the University of Adelaide, through investment by the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), has revealed useful information about caltrop ecology, seed bank persistence and susceptibility to chemical control.

The seeds have sharp, woody spines that can stick in the hooves and coats of grazing animals, as well as in footwear and vehicle tyres, the spines have been known to puncture tyres and the dried vines can also be dragged by tillage equipment, shedding seeds as they travel.

DPIRD researcher Catherine Borger said up to 90 per cent of newly-matured caltrop seeds will have an inherent dormancy and need a ripening period of six to 12 months.

"As caltrop requires warm temperatures to germinate, those seeds will remain in the soil through winter and germinate in the following spring or summer," Dr Borger said.

"Seeds without this inherent dormancy can germinate immediately if there is moisture available, allowing the population to produce several cohorts in one season."

Under warmer conditions, caltrop can germinate before harvest in Australia's southern cropping regions.

"In field trials at Wongan Hills, initial emergence occurred in February 2017, November 2017 and November 2018," Dr Borger said.

"Under irrigated conditions at Northam, emergence consistently occurred in October over the same seasons, although small cohorts also emerged in August 2018."

Like all summer weeds, caltrop depletes nutrient and moisture reserves in the soil.

Deep tillage soil inversion practices used in WA, such as mouldboard ploughing, can bury caltrop seed so deeply that emerging plants will never reach the surface and germination will fail.

However, burial will induce dormancy and allow the buried seeds to remain viable for longer - these seeds will germinate if they are brought back to the surface by subsequent soil amelioration.

Dr Borger said the weed's woody seeds, high seed production and inherent seed dormancy all contributed to a persistent seed bank in the soil.

"The viability and persistence of caltrop seeds increases when seed is buried deeper than five millimetres below the soil surface," she said.

"In our irrigated trials at Northam, seed buried at one centimetre had 56pc emergence in the first year, 21pc in the second year and 10pc in year three.

"When seed was buried at depths of two or 10cm, seed viability remained at 10 to 11pc after two years while the viability of seed left on the surface had reduced to three per cent."

As a result, Dr Borger said one of the most effective ways to control caltrop was to leave seeds on the soil surface during summer fallow periods.

"In no-till systems, seeds left in the first five millimetres of soil or on the surface will germinate readily if moisture is available and the plants can then be sprayed out," Dr Borger said.

"A minimum tillage system will bury a higher proportion of seed, inducing dormancy."

Caltrop has not evolved resistance to herbicides so there is a range of chemical options for effective control when seedlings emerge.

Studies by University of Adelaide researchers found treatment with glyphosate or glyphosate plus group I herbicides provided greater than 90pc control of caltrop.

The researchers also found that mixing glyphosate with group G herbicides could reduce the effective control of caltrop to below 50pc.

Because the plant only needs a month to produce viable seed, with 17 days from emergence to flowering and an average of 10 days from flowering to seed shedding, spraying may need to be repeated frequently where multiple germinations occur.

AGRONOMO agronomist Andrew Storrie said there were plenty of effective herbicides that were registered for control of caltrop.

"Killing the plant is not the problem, the problem is its rapid seed set and the potential for multiple cohorts from summer rain events" Mr Storrie said.

"Some growers have experienced difficulty controlling caltrop with optical sprayers due to the fern-like nature of the foliage.

"We have now found that if optical sprayers are kept to a ground speed of 14 to 16 kilometres per hour, the cameras will detect the weed and provide effective control."

The increasing emergence of caltrop in late spring is adding to the risk of seed set before winter crops can be harvested and a summer spraying program commenced.

In some situations, a residual herbicide may be used to provide longer term control.

Growers need to be mindful of caltrop's short life cycle, while observing chemical residue limits and withholding periods whenever using herbicide to control caltrop before harvest.

Another option is to identify caltrop patches within a paddock and avoid sowing them until the caltrop is under control.

"As long as any risk of soil erosion can be managed, this option helps limit vehicle traffic and make timely herbicide applications possible," Mr Storrie said.

"Once it is established, caltrop can be easily spread, so keeping caltrop off the property and out of clean paddocks is the most important control step growers can take.

"Vehicles need to be checked carefully and frequently, including the tyres or tracks, and in the foot wells where seeds can fall from workers' boots."

While good farm hygiene and rigorous spraying can provide effective control, understanding caltrop's short reproductive phases and seed bank persistence are the keys to planning its management.

Dr Borger said the DPIRD Weed Seed Wizard online tool was being updated so growers could model the caltrop seed bank on their land in a range of scenarios.

"The upgraded Weed Seed Wizard will allow growers to see how their seed bank could be affected by different cropping programs, sowing and harvest times, spraying programs and even local weather conditions," she said.

Weed Seed Wizard is a freely available decision-making tool that can be downloaded via the DPIRD website and the upgraded version with caltrop modelling is due for release in mid-2021.