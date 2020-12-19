Remote students put isolation in focus

KSOTA pre-primary student Skye Taylor was the competition's overall runner up with her photo, 'Wanting to be free'.

CSOTA year 4 student Shyla Burke's winning photo, 'Dust at Dusk'.

CSOTA year 6 student Lily Ingram's winning photo, 'Sunset in Isolation at the Bluff'.

THERE was perhaps no theme more fitting than 'Living in Isolation' for Kaz Collins School of the Air photo competition in 2020, the year of COVID-19 and social distancing.

Now in its 10th year, the competition received more than 150 entries from all five Schools of the Air - Kalgoorlie, Meekatharra, Carnarvon, Port Hedland and Kimberley.

The competition's overall first prize was awarded to Kimberley School of the Air (KSOTA) year two student Jack Laverty for his photo, 'Social Distancing Boabs', while the runner up was KSOTA pre-primary student Skye Taylor for her photo, 'Wanting to be free'.

Both successful students received a drone to help them with their future photography efforts.

Prizes were also awarded for different age categories.

Rangelands NRM chief executive Debra Tarabini-East said the competition was a great opportunity to raise awareness of the beauty found in the WA rangelands.

"Rangelands NRM supports the development of small community groups and Indigenous Rangers providing for a long-term investment in the environment by those that live, manage and work our land," Ms Tarabini-East said.

"We encourage all School of the Air children to get out in nature, learn about the land in which they live, and appreciate the beautiful landscapes they call home.

Rangelands NRM marketing and communications manager Carol Wallbank said this year's entries were impressive, with each student delivering their own take on the theme.

"There are also no students better placed to understand the concept of living in isolation, as that's how all of these kids have grown up living in the outback," Ms Wallbank said.

"Our School of the Air students are all very talented and they could certainly teach the wider community about how to thrive in isolation."

As well as a traditional wall calendar which will be sent out to the School of the Air families, Rangelands NRM is creating a custom photo book which will celebrate all of the entries received over the years to commemorate the competition's 10-year anniversary.