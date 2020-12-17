Big bale offering likely to miss the boat

WOOLGROWERS have put up their biggest offering in nine months for this week's final Western Wool Centre (WWC) live auctions for the year.

But they may have quite literally missed the boat.

According to wool brokers and Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) in its national weekly wool market commentary last week, it is probably too late to purchase wool for December shipment to China.

Basically, any wool that has not already been bought, paid for, taken out of store and loaded on a ship, is unlikely to get to China until into the new year.

Therefore, it will not be accessible to Chinese woollen mills to help tide them over the three-week AWEX Christmas and new year auctions recess, which has been the driver behind recent demand up to a price point.

If Chinese processors have not already landed sufficient WA Merino wool to keep the scours and the spinning, weaving and knitting machines operating until late January - ahead of their own new year celebrations and holiday shutdowns starting on February 11 - they may be in strife.

"Realistically, I don't think any of the wool bought here in December is likely to reach China before January," said Westcoast Wool & Livestock auctioneer and broker Danny Ryan last week.

"Wool hasn't exactly been flying out of the store lately.

"Before COVID-19 we used to have some buyers paying for wool early so they could get it out of store and get it moving early, but that hasn't happened since COVID-19."

Solid gains across all WWC Merino fleece price guides for the past three consecutive trading days - both days last week and the second day of the previous week - plus no wool auctions for the next three weeks, saw the number of bales listed for this week's offering jump by 2766.

AWEX is listing 10,317 bales for this week's auctions, the biggest weekly offering at the WWC since 11,511 bales were auctioned on March 11 and 12 - week 37 of the previous season and a fortnight before emergency COVID-19 congregating and movement restrictions were introduced in WA.

Last week's WWC offering was 7551 bales with 6687 the week before.

Provided a large number of bales are not withdrawn prior to sale, this week will be only the sixth time this year that more than 10,000 bales has been offered at the WWC.

The national offering is also listed to jump 10,721 bales to 49,126 for the last week of the year.

Given the amount of wool on offer on the east coast, which will start selling three hours before the WWC as usual during summer, it is hard to see buyer interest matching the increase in bales on offer here this week.

But there is always a chance something unusual could happen, particularly in a turbulent year like this, according to brokers.

Buyer demand and woolgrower acceptance of the prices on offer were maintained right until the end of last week's auctions at the WWC, AWEX has pointed out.

Only five bales of fleece wool failed to sell on the second sale day, for the lowest passed-in rate of the year of just 0.2 per cent.

On the first sale day last week 52 fleece bales failed to sell for a passed-in rate of 2.2pc.

The Western Indicator added 46 cents for the week to finish at 1244 cents per kilogram greasy.

Micron price guide increases across the board for fleece wool ranged from 59c, to 1233c/kg for 21 micron, to 46c, to 1292c/kg for 20 micron.

But Merino cardings continued to lose ground for the sixth week in a row, easing 2c to finish at 755c/kg last week.

Local trader PJ Morris Wool and national trader Techwool Trading topped the WWC buyers list both days, with Chinese-owned Tianyu Wool third on the list, followed by Westcoast Wool & Livestock and Endeavour Wool Exports, on the first trading day.

On the second trading day Westcoast was third, ahead of Chinese owned Meliwa and Tianyu in fourth and fifth places.