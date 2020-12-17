Hands-on learning helps Matthew in 2020

THE Western Australian College of Agriculture (WACOA), Denmark, year 12 students were addressed by former police commissioner and Wheatbelt NRM chief executive officer Karl O'Callaghan at their graduation ceremony late last month.

Mr O'Callaghan, who was appointed as Wheatbelt NRM's CEO in July, spoke about his personal journey that led him to take on the role of WA Police commissioner for more than 13 years.

Head of agricultural studies Stuart Irwin, farm manager Kevin Marshall and head of residence Kelli Gillies presented awards to several members of the graduating class, with Matthew Dykes awarded dux having achieved the highest results across all course areas.

Now working on his neighbour's 8100 hectare grain and sheep farm, Mr Dykes told Farm Weekly he planned to take a gap year before starting an agribusiness degree at Curtin University.

"Nowadays it's not only important to know how to farm but also to know the business side of your operations as well," Mr Dykes said.

"The farm I'm at now crops wheat, lupins, barley and canola and at the moment we're harvesting barley."

Mr Dykes grew up on his family's 4050ha Newdegate farm (which was sold in 2016) with his three older brothers.

Managing to find a silver lining to his studies being interrupted by COVID-19, Mr Dykes used the time to go on the seeder and learn in a practical manner.

"During COVID I would do my school work in the morning and then go and do seeding in the afternoon and at night time and I think that helped me in a fair few subjects such as plant and animal production because you learn a lot when you are hands on," he said

"By doing that I learnt a lot about seed placement and all of the new technologies coming through."

Acting principal Steve Swallow said the sponsorship they received for the awards couldn't be measured.

"We thank our sponsors for their support of the program, their generosity is extraordinary," Mr Swallow said.

"We are graduating a group of young people who don't just have a good set of skills and knowledge and qualifications, they have a good set of values too: they're kind, considerate and respectful."