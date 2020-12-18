SWAN Systems wins with virtual pitch

WESTERN Australian agtech company SWAN Systems is the winner of a major international startup competition, FoodBytes! Pitch 2020.

SWAN Systems - an innovative precision irrigation and fertiliser platform founded by farmers in Western Australia in 2016 - competed against finalists from across five countries at a virtual pitch, before being named the global agtech category winner.

Run by global food and agribusiness bank Rabobank, FoodBytes! is an international program which facilitates mentoring and showcases food and agri startup companies to corporate leaders, investors and the wider market.

SWAN Systems and fellow Australian agtech startup ProAgni, from rural New South Wales, were among the 15 finalists selected from an original field of nearly 340 applications from across 14 countries.

SWAN Systems co-founder Rod Campbell said the company couldn't be more thrilled.

"This award is great validation of the work we're doing to create a more sustainable food system that can adapt to the challenges of today's world," Mr Campbell said.

"Living the problem in the world's driest inhabited continent has driven the need for innovation in how water is managed."

SWAN Systems stood out as the winning agtech company for its precision irrigation and fertiliser platform that helps growers schedule, monitor and optimise management of water, nutrients and crop health to improve economic and environmental outcomes.

SWAN's technology transforms historic, current and predictive data from multiple sources into actionable insights - guiding farmers to apply the correct amount of water and nutrients, at the correct time.

Rabobank Australia head of innovation, knowledge and networks Nathalie Gibson said SWAN Systems stood out from a strong global field of applicants, based on the innovative solutions they had developed to contribute to a more sustainable and efficient food supply.

"I'm thrilled that the SWAN Systems team is being recognised on the global stage for its data insights around water, helping deliver smarter resource management to growers and irrigators in Australia," Ms Gibson said.

"I wish them all the best with growing their business internationally with a focus on the important topic of water management to help our food supply."

Receiving a cash prize and consulting support to contribute to their business growth, Mr Campbell said the win and the relationships formed through the FoodBytes! program, would help SWAN with its planned expansion into the United States in 2021.

"Water scarcity is a growing problem and we need to be smarter about how we produce food, so this honour from FoodBytes! Pitch is about much more than an award to us," he said.

"Rabobank's validation is a powerful force for engaging new customers and scaling our impact on sustainable agriculture.

"Our team has been amazed at the quality and breadth of connections we've made through FoodBytes! as we look to raise capital and ultimately expand into North America."