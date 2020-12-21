Different backgrounds combine at Corrigin

A FARMING system built on resilience, both in landscape and business, is the key to Cindy Stevens and Simon Wallwork's enterprise at Corrigin.

The married couple moved to Ms Stevens' family farm in 2003, with Mr Wallwork coming from a background as an agronomist and Ms Stevens from the Department of Agriculture, as well as being one of three daughters.

Prior to the pair taking over the farm, her parents Don and Colleen Stevens ran a mixed cropping and sheep business and that was the first change Simon and Cindy made with a shift to 100 per cent cropping for a short time.

"I had been an agronomist for a few years, so what we did from day one was set up our own business and essentially leased the 2200 hectares (owned and leased) land off Cindy's folks," Mr Wallwork said.

"We ran the cropping side and Don and Colleen continued to run the sheep - they provided advice when required or sought and allowed us the room to make our own decisions.

Ms Stevens said her dad had built up to 2500 breeding ewes and gradually wound that down as the younger couple started to take things over.

"The full succession for us to totally take over was a three-year process and ours was a relatively simple and smooth process - we sought external advice and there was plenty of discussion with the greater family but it is not a quick process," she said.

"It requires transparency, but giving a smooth transition to a succession plan allows the opportunity for the next generation to grow and try things."

Ms Stevens said her parents stepped back and gave her and Ms Wallwork the opportunity to try what they had learnt and seen.

"It was a partnership and there had to be give-and-take between the older and younger generations," she said.

"That succession gifted us with an opportunity to change, adapt and move forward in a way that we chose."

In 2004, the duo's cropping program suffered through one of the worst frost events on record and over the next five years went through three further frost events categorised as mild to severe.

Those frost events rocked the business, with the couple questioning their farming system and how they could become more resilient in landscape and business.

With that in mind, they decided to move back into livestock - Mr Wallwork purchased his first two cows in 2011 and is now up to 190 head, while in 2014, Ms Stevens purchased 360 ewes and is currently running a flock close to 900.

Simon Wallwork and Cindy Stevens are edging towards being 25 per cent livestock and 75pc cropping on their farm at Corrigin.

Over this time land owned and leased has increased to 3700ha.

While the duo run the farm together, they are quite independent people so for them it made sense to have their own areas of focus.

These days Mr Wallwork looks after the cropping and cattle, while Ms Stevens runs the sheep alongside her father who is happy to share his knowledge.

"I think we both enjoy working with animals - sheep for Cindy and cows for myself - which is a really fundamental requirement if you're going to run livestock," Mr Wallwork said.

"On a per hectare basis, our livestock profitability has been better than cropping, over the past three years.

"With the declining growing season rainfall in our area, we're finding livestock are a resilient enterprise, not withstanding that water is an issue this year which we're having to consider moving forward."

The biggest drop in rainfall has been the autumn and early winter period, with about a 32pc decline over the past 20 years, as compared to the 1910 to 1979 average.

The current 20-year long-term average is roughly 320 millimetres of annual rainfall, however in 2020, there was less than 230mm including 168mm of growing season rainfall, from April to October and 60mm of summer rain in February and March.

On top of that, three of the farm's driest years on record have occurred in the past decade, with 2010, 2012 and this season topping, or bottoming, the list.

Less rain, particularly in that early winter period, means more supplementary feeding which is expensive and time consuming for most livestock producers.

However, this farming couple has found a way around that in the vast majority of seasons through the sowing of both summer and winter fodder crops.

"We have been growing fodder crops, such a barley, which are sown really early, during March or April and we're finding that filling that feed gap allows us to run quite high stocking rates with both sheep and cattle," Mr Wallwork said.

"The idea is that by using no-till equipment and setting a furrow up, whatever rain you do get is concentrated in that furrow helping the crop out of the ground, whereas with an annual pasture there is a flat surface and if you get 10mm of rain you might get a false break."

Ms Stevens said the past two summers had been dry, but they'd found that usually the increased summer rain set up the winter fodder crop well and meant they didn't have to worry about supplementary feeding.

"With supplementary feeding, you really have to keep an eye on the animal's nutrition and health, but if they're going on to a green crop in that gap, it's much easier to keep them at weight and you don't run into health issues," she said.

"The cheapest source of feed for livestock is the stuff you grow and we also don't mind grazing early-sown crops, be that barley or canola."

The Corrigin farmers have found that any yield penalty from early grazing is only small and sometimes there is even a yield gain.

But generally the benefit for the grazing, in terms of deferring other paddocks and the liveweight gain, more than compensates from any small yield penalty.

On top of the winter fodder, the duo also completes a winter chemical fallow, which would typically be accompanied by soil amelioration such as mouldboard ploughing in September, followed by sowing a summer fodder.

By doing so, they're storing winter moisture and growing sweet Sudan grass, millet and sorghum during summer to provide a high quality feed during summer.

"The livestock systems we run are pretty simple," Ms Stevens said.

"Simon keeps the bulls in and takes off the calves two or three times a year, while I buy in replacement ewes each year, cross them over White Suffolk rams and sell off the lambs.

"We're not breeding our own genetics, so we've always said if we run out of water we will just de-stock as we're not attached to those genetics."

On top of a livestock enterprise which is complemented by the summer and winter fodder system, they are also dedicated to finding ways to become carbon neutral on the farm.

With that in mind, they helped to start AgZero2030, the main goal of which is to promote a positive response from the agricultural industry to climate change and to be actively involved in the solution.

"We've planted our first five hectares of 'shade, shelter, fodder', which is a Greening Australia concept around planting shrubs and trees of different species and heights, therefore providing shade and shelter for livestock throughout the year, but also providing feed," Ms Stevens said.

"We're also looking at planting more trees at the top of the landscape and strategically located perimeters to soak up water in the recharge zone, act as windbreaks and to increase biodiversity.

"There is potential for co-benefits in the future also, with carbon projects now allowing livestock to graze within tree plantings which we didn't know until recently."

The pair is also noticing the market signals from companies wanting sustainable and carbon neutral grains and livestock.

As a result, a farm consultant uses a carbon calculator to work out where the major emissions are and have discovered methane, nitrous oxide and carbon dioxide are the main culprits.

Mr Wallwork said there was a misconception that reducing emissions would reduce productivity, but it's actually the opposite.

"From a cropping point of view, you can reduce emissions and improve productivity - nitrous oxide is an emission from fertiliser use, it's essentially wasted energy, so one method of reducing emissions would be to band nitrogen instead of spreading it," he said.

"We also know that with pasture and livestock systems, you can increase that soil organic carbon and if you've got a system which does that it's not difficult to offset the average farm's emissions."

Ms Stevens said that methane was going to be a challenge to address, but there was promising work in the pipeline.

"Research shows an additive called asparagopsis reduces methane emissions by 80 to 90pc and can increase liveweight gain," she said.

"There is also evidence to support diversity of feed and particular forage species that will reduce methane emissions from ruminants."

The pair is edging towards being 25pc livestock and 75pc cropping, with the plantings this year consisting of 40pc barley (down from an originally planned 60pc) and 40pc canola with the rest made up of wheat and lupins.

"We're trying to find enterprises that are low risk and high return - barley tends to have less of a risk when it comes to frost but has continuously had higher returns than wheat," Mr Wallwork said.

"But during the financial crisis in 2009, barley prices bottomed out and totally crashed, so with COVID happening I made the decision to swing away from barley before the announcement of the Chinese tariffs."

"The price of canola was really good early on and we actually sold half of the crop prior to seeding, which I would never normally do but I wanted to lock in the price."

Usually the farm averages 2.4t/ha of barley, 2t/ha of wheat, 1.4t/ha of lupins and 1t/ha of canola.

However, despite receiving 100mm less rainfall this year than usual, barley and wheat yields have both been above average, canola has been on average and it was only lupins that went below.

Mr Wallwork said they were amazed at how the crops were performing considering the lack of rain.

"Even though the finish to the season was dry, we had such mild spring days compared to the hot, windy days of last spring," he said.

"Heat shock is underrated in terms of the damage it can do, one hot, 35 degree plus day with 20 to 30 kilometre an hour winds can do a lot of damage.

"Farmers in WA are so efficient these days, we really make the most of every rainfall opportunity and retain as much moisture as we can."

Harvest started on October 25 which is a relatively standard kick-off date, and finished at the beginning of December despite a few delays caused by 20mm of rain in November.