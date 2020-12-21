Industry behind compulsory earmarking

THE idea of making earmarking or branding optional in WA has created a lot of stir among livestock producers across WA as they rally behind the current system or push for change.

A Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) consultation paper opened for submission a few weeks ago and closes tomorrow, Tuesday, December 22.

It proposes to amend the Biosecurity and Agriculture Management (Identification and Movement of Stock and Apiaries) Regulations 2013, which would put WA into line with other States that don't have compulsory branding or earmarking.

The Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA (PGA) Livestock Committee chairman Chris Patmore said a small number of producers in WA had been lobbying Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan and DPIRD for a voluntary earmarking option.

He said the cattle industry appeared to have "unanimous support" for keeping the status quo to prevent livestock theft, while the sheep industry was more mixed.

"The PGA will be sending a submission and we are strongly encouraging producers to put in their own submission prior to the Tuesday, December 22 deadline," Mr Patmore said.

"The opinion of the sheep industry is not as clear but there would be an overwhelming majority that would want to keep earmarking compulsory.

"The argument for keeping it compulsory is about identifying stray animals.

"The identification of sheep without markings or ear tags is impossible."

Mr Patmore said Eastern States' producers were not expected to earmark.

WAFarmers Livestock Section president David Slade said their policy was to make earmarking optional due to animal welfare, health issues for workers and because it suited everyone regardless of what they wanted to do on their own farm.

He said they had made a submission to support that option.

Mr Slade said sheep could develop cancer after being marked on the ear and workers could cut themselves while undertaking the process.

"If people are worried about theft then they can earmark to help prevent it," Mr Slade said.

He said a lot of sheep, such as lambs and wethers were sent from the farm within six months and because of that many producers didn't see a need to worry about it.

"Some producers would earmark the lamb ewes that they would keep on farm but the wethers and lambs for slaughter they wouldn't bother," Mr Slade said.

Shooters, Fishers and Farmers MLC Rick Mazza said the proposal by the consultation paper to make earmarking and branding optional would "compromise and erode a whole of State system".

He said the proposal should be rejected and both practices should instead remain in place for the foreseeable future.

"Earmarking and branding is a reliable and proven method to help trace and locate the original owner of an animal," Mr Mazza said.

"I see no reason to change a successful system that has been successfully used in WA for over a century.

"Should an animal be diagnosed with a disease it is vitally important that ownership is identified to allow for quick and accurate traceback."

Mr Mazza said the National Livestock Identification System, which was Australia's scheme for the identification and tracing of livestock, was not "foolproof or permanent and should not be WA's first and only line of defence for livestock security".

"Despite there being strong penalties of $20,000 fine for those found guilty of tampering with brands, earmarks or NLIS identifiers under the BAM (IMSA) Regulations, the offender must first be found, and then proof provided they did indeed replace the NLIS tag."

The Stud Merino Breeders Association of WA is preparing to make a submission as well.

Former president Steven Bolt, Corrigin, said the association would likely support the "status quo".

"There's no point walking away from that," Mr Bolt said.

"It would make stock theft a lot easier."