Winning draft weighed 23.46kg on average

TIMELY rains on their home property at Kulin early this season started a profitable chain reaction for the Lucchesi family's prime lamb enterprise.

An abundance of green pasture enabled runner up in WAMMCO's Producer of the Year award for large crossbred lamb supplier, Michael Lucchesi, to sell his first draft of lambs for the season straight off their mothers in July.

Then in November, another draft of 352, 2020-drop, Merino-Poll Dorset and Merino-White Suffolk crossbred lambs came off grazing a good oat crop, to win WAMMCO's November Producer of the Month award with 99.43 points.

The winning draft weighed an impressive 23.46 kilograms on average and returned $150.47 a head.

"The value-adding component of pasture and fodder crops was significant because no hand feeding or feedlotting was necessary to achieve a satisfactory return," Mr Lucchesi said.

"Decisions on breeding and feeding are still the most critical factor for WA's prime lamb suppliers in their quest to get the most from the prime lamb market.

"We have learnt it is best to start with a big frame if you want to grow extra meat at lowest cost, so we visually source the biggest ewes and rams to breed from.

"WAMMCO kill sheets confirm when we are on track."

The family use local Westcoast Wool & Livestock agent Barry Gangell to buy in replacement ewes for their 3000-head Merino breeding flock, along with store lambs for fattening when opportunities arise.

Both their Poll Dorset and White Suffolk stud rams are from Cheetara stud at Narembeen.

Former Dowerin farmer Paul Bailey joined Michael Lucchesi as livestock overseer two years ago and has grown with the business.

"It gets interesting when we come to decide the lamb delivery schedule because the higher the delivery price on offer, the lower our weights can be, so the sooner we can deliver lambs," Mr Bailey said.

The Kulin family is halfway through the lamb delivery season and is hoping for a $7 plus price a kilogram for their remaining lambs.

"We will soon be putting remaining lambs into the feedlot for about six weeks to take them from about 42-50kg or more.

"The ration is a finely-tuned mix of lupins, barley and fibre with added multi-vitamins.

"Once again we have survived a tough season," Mr Lucchesi said.

"Let us hope nothing serious happens on the marketing front to destabilise the lamb price structure."