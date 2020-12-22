Extra vehicles boost bushfire response

EXTRA and modified firefighting vehicles have been deployed in the Great Southern region to help combat this bushfire season.

After receiving feedback from the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) and local bushfire volunteers who trialled the vehicles, two modified 3.4 Urban Tanker firefighting vehicles have joined the region's fleet.

One vehicle has been fitted with a central tyre inflation system which allows operators to control tyre pressure from within the cab, while the other has been fitted with super single tyres to improve the vehicle's performance on softer soil.

"For the Department of Transport to allow us the exemptions to trial some of these modifications has been great," said DFES superintendent Great Southern, Wayne Green.

"Because it's a retrofit of central tyre inflation there was some concern of having external components on the vehicles, but when they put them through the tests it really proved how robust they are and it's given us confidence in the equipment."

However Mr Green said despite the improvements to the vehicles, there still needed to be some education around their capabilities and limitations.

"Anyone who owns a four wheel drive - you know the more capable it is, the worse conditions and trouble you can get yourself into, but things like being able to access paddocks that have been deep ripped is a great outcome for our volunteers," Mr Green said.

The two modified vehicles will complement an additional three firefighting vehicles that have been deployed in Esperance this bushfire season.

Mr Green said the three interim vehicles would be permanent fixtures until new vehicles were built and delivered.

"The local government has been canvassed for what type of vehicle they would like and the Emergency Services Commissioner has given us the commitment he will approve four additional light vehicles," Mr Green said.

With about 180 firefighting vehicles in the high season fleet for the Great Southern region this bushfire season, Mr Green said DFES was continually building the number up and swapping out old vehicles due for replacement.

"Our southern fire season ends in April, which is usually when the high season fleet will be gone," Mr Green said.

"We can apply to keep hold of them, but the trouble is our northern fire season kicks off then so if there is an overlap we will be competing for resources.

"We are trying to keep hold of a couple of the additional high season fleet to supplement our fleet for prescribed burning once we come out of the bushfire season."

Starting his post in the Great Southern region in November 2016, Mr Green said the 2015 Esperance fires had a huge and lasting impact on DFES staff, the local community and bushfire volunteers.

"I picked up some pretty raw emotions from the locals when I started as it was right on the anniversary of the 2015 fires, so we've had a lot to work through since," Mr Green said.

"Many improvements have been made, but there is always a want to keep improving."

Mr Green said since the catastrophic fires, which took the lives of overseas farm workers Tom Butcher, Julia Kohrs-Lichte, Anna Winther and Scaddan farmer and firefighter Kym (Freddy) Curnow, inter-agency and local government relationships had been further developed across the region, ensuring local knowledge was used in all major decision making.

"Having the staff around to support incident management and our communications have also improved, with our volunteers having a better understanding of the systems and equipment and an increase in infrastructure and the sharing of infrastructure between agencies.

"People coming from outside of the region have a better understanding of that local knowledge and how we can work together in our incident management teams."

Two new radio repeaters have been installed at Peak Charles since the 2015 fires, about 130 kilometres north-north west of Esperance, servicing approximately 15,000 square kilometres.

"All of our volunteers have access to those channels," Mr Green said.

The State government is also investigating an additional linked repeater location in Esperance's north west region.

"That repeater will not only benefit Esperance and Great Southern, it will benefit upper Great Southern and Goldfields Midlands if we get the location right," Mr Green said.

DFES is also completing a mapping project across the Great Southern region in partnership with local government and tourism providers to map any known camping sites and potential numbers there during the holiday season to allow them to put some planning in place in the event of bad weather or a bushfire in those locations.

With it shaping up to be a "normal" bushfire season for the region, Mr Green encouraged locals to prepare, be aware and have a plan.

"I'm confident that our local community is on top of it, but the big concern is our tourists that are coming into the area without that local knowledge and will potentially be camping out in remote areas because there is no accommodation available," Mr Green said.