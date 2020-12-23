Josh grows into new role at McIntosh & Son

FORMER Morawa grower Josh McBeath has recently been appointed as sales manager for McIntosh & Son, Geraldton, affirming the dealership group's commitment to supporting the career development of its staff.

Mr McBeath joined the company three years ago, having previously been a McIntosh & Son customer.

"McIntosh & Son is constantly progressing as a business, but it remains family-oriented and that was very important to me when I first thought about moving into sales," Mr McBeath said.

"There's a strong culture of going the extra mile, not only for your customers, but for the other staff at the branch.

"It makes you proud to wear the (McIntosh & Son) hat."

McIntosh & Son Geraldton branch manager Craig Ajduk knew Mr McBeath would be a strong and capable leader for the sales team.

"Josh has excellent knowledge of our industry and is very successful in his sales role," Mr Ajduk said.

"When we decided a management position was needed, we knew his focus on customer relationships and products would enhance the team."

Mr Ajduk said an internal hire was the only choice for the leadership role, saying "a team is strongest when it grows from within".

He said the need for a sales manager in Geraldton reflected recent and steady growth for the dealership.

"With Josh moving into his new position, we have a rare opportunity for a machinery salesperson to take the reins of the already successful area," Mr Ajduk said.