SPOT wheat prices for key international sales such as the Egyptian GASC tender rose $A25 a tonne in the wake of Russia's announcement of an export tax.

The Russian government will impose an $A40.40 a tonne excise on all exports of wheat from February 15 to June 30 in a bid to stabilise food security issues.

RELATED: Markets see sawing

Tobin Gorey, Commonwealth Bank commodity analyst said while there was a school of thought this could see short term weakness in the market as exporters in Russia moved product prior to the tax, he did not think this would be allowed to happen.

"I doubt that Russian politicians are going to sit idly by if wheat exports accelerate, frustrating, or even confounding, their attempts to 'solve' their bread price problem," Mr Gorey said.

He said Russian and US wheat were currently at around parity, while Australian wheat is markedly cheaper again, around $A46-53 a tonne lower than US Houston prices from eastern and southern ports.

In spite of this, it is unlikely Australian exporters will look to tap into the Egyptian market via the GASC tender, the world's largest wheat tender process.

Instead the focus will be on supplying markets through the Asian region when the opportunity to get port slots presents.

Mr Gorey said although the Russian ban was being reflected in areas not usually a focus for Australia, such as Egypt, Australia and the US would likely be major beneficiaries from a switch in customer focus.

"The effect will be to turn more demand to Australia and the Unites States."

The catalyst for the export bans is declining condition for Russia's winter wheat crop, with Russian agencies labelling the current conditions the worst in a decade, meaning the 2021 crop is likely to be markedly smaller.

The story Market reacts to Russia wheat tax first appeared on Farm Online.