Industry hopes Aussies will try something be-cider beer

BEER might just have some competition this summer as Australians are encouraged to try some home-grown ciders.

The Australian cider industry is hoping Aussies will "support local" and make craft ciders part of their celebrations during social events and entertaining.

To assist with this, the Australian Cider Guide has been launched to help match food and the best ciders.

Written by award-winning drinks journalist and cider aficionado, Max Allen, the glossy A4 guide from Cider Australia covers the history and production of cider; the ingredients that make an authentic Australian cider; and tips on food and cider pairing.

It also available free to download online.

The guide was developed to help support the growing number of small Australian cider producers devoted to crafting a more diverse range of authentic ciders using 100 per cent locally grown apples and pears.



Publication of the Australian Cider Guide follows the 2018 introduction of the "100 per cent Australian Grown" trust mark, which enables consumers to identify craft ciders made from Australian grown apples and pears.

Outgoing Cider Australia president and craft cider producer, Sam Reid, said Australia is recognised as producing world-class craft ciders.



"The Australian Cider Guide helps to promote the diversity of Australian ciders and the regions in which they're produced," Mr Reid said.

The Australian Cider Guide is available to download from www.cideraustralia.org.au

New president takes up reins

MEANWHILE, Warwick Billings of LOBO Cider in the Adelaide Hills has taken up the role of president of Cider Australia.



Former president, Sam Reid, described Mr Billings as astute and highly motivated



"Warwick has been making fantastic, interesting ciders for some time now and is well placed to continue to take us cider tragics on a great journey into the future," Mr Reid said.

Mr Reid of Tasmanias Willie Smiths Cider Makers, was president for six and a half years and vice president for one year.

AVAILABLE: The recently released Australian Cider Guide. Click on the image to download the guide for free.

"I am proud to have led the charge to establish a sustainable craft cider category in Australia, navigating the ongoing challenge of policy and legislative reform while establishing a marketable 100pc Australian Grown cider brand," he said.

Cider Australia 2021 Executive Committee

Mark Ellis, Pobblebonk Cider Works (VIC) Committee members Jo-Anne Fahey (Darkes Cider, NSW), Doug Inwood (3 Sons Cider, ACT), Tim Jones (RDS Partners, TAS), Peter Ross (Incy Wincy Cyder, NSW)



