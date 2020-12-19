Bradman's first baggy green fails to reach sale expectations

Sir Donald Bradman's first baggy green, which was up for sale through auction house Pickles, has fallen short of price expectations.

The online auction ended last night with a bid from an S.C. of Greenslopes, a suburb of Brisbane, Queensland, at $391,500.

However, auctioneers had hoped it would reach figures of at least $1 million and are "awaiting instructions" on the sale, reports the ABC.

The auction, run online through pickles.com.au, started on December 10, and closed at 7.30pm ACDT.

Sir Donald was presented with his first baggy green (#124) in November 1928 for his Test debut against England, in Brisbane.

History shows it was a less than inspiring start for the man now considered to be the best batsman of all time, with a Test average of 99.94.

Sir Donald Bradman's first baggy green. Photo: Pickles

Bradman made a collective 19 runs in that Test - 18 in the first innings and just one in the second, showing very little for the man who would go on to an amazing career.

He was dropped by selectors for the second Test.

He returned for the third Test and went on to play 52 Tests, scoring 6996 at an average of 99.94 with 29 hundreds and 13 half centuries with a top score of 334 (452 not out in first class matches).

In 1959 he gifted the baggy green to his neighbour, Peter Dunham, whose house backed onto the Bradman's family home on the Parade in Kensington Gardens.

COAT OF ARMS: A close up of the coat of arms on Sir Donald Bradman's first baggy green which was auctioned online through Pickles.com.au. Photo: Pickles.

The baggy green has been on loan to the State Library of South Australia since 2003 and has been authenticated by former manager of the State Library of South Australia's Bradman Collection, Barry Gibbs.



Dunham, an accountant, was in May this year jailed for eight years and two months for scamming $1.3 million from his investors.

Some of Dunham's victims sought access to Bradman's cap to help pay off the accountant's debts.

Dunham faced the South Australian District Court initially charged with 37 theft and deception charges spanning 2008 to 2015.

Just before his trial, Dunham, now aged 76, pleaded guilty to many of the charges on the condition others were dropped.

The court was told Dunham had repaid about $800,000.



Dunham's estate was bankrupted, with Bradman's cap to be sold under instructions from the trustee, Oracle Insolvency Services.

The baggy green cap has been on display for the past 17 years, loaned by Dunham to the Bradman collection at the State Library of South Australia.

Bradman's Test debut cap is listed under the Cultural Heritage Act and can't be removed from Australia.



- with Australian Associated Press

