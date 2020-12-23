CBH passes five-year receivals average

GROWERS in Western Australia have officially surpassed CBH Group's five-year receivals average, with 14.2 million tonnes being delivered into the network as of last Friday.

Almost 1.5mt of grain was received by CBH between December 11 and December 17, with the most coming from the Albany zone with 437,000t.

Chief operations officer Ben Macnamara said while there was still grain to be delivered, the 2020-21 crop had already surpassed expectations and was now above the five-year receivals average of 13.9mt.

"For Western Australian growers to produce an above-average crop in a year when rainfall and availability to subsoil moisture has been well below-average is a remarkable achievement," Mr Macnamara said.

"It's a testament to the advanced and innovative farming practices adopted by our growers, and the resilience of our grain varieties.

"It's a particularly pleasing result after a difficult season last year, and some welcome news to finish 2020."

The Geraldton zone received 207,000t for the week leading to December 18, taking total receivals to more than 2.7mt.

Overall it has been a positive season for growers, who have seen yield expectations exceeded and the initial receivals estimate for the zone surpassed.

Wheat has made up more than 70 per cent of receivals, with lupins, canola and barley making up the remaining tonnes.

From December 11-17, the Kwinana North zone received 347,000t, bringing the season total for the zone to more than 3.4mt.

The quality of grain remains good, particularly given the significant rainfall over the harvest period and the majority of growers across the zone are expected to be finished harvest by Christmas, with only a few continuing in the new year.

Grain deliveries have slowed down in the Kwinana South zone as growers come to the end of their harvest programs, with 298,000t received in the week to last Friday and total receivals sitting at about 2.6mt.

Wheat has made up more than 40pc of receivals, with barley, canola, oats and lupins making up the remaining tonnes and quality remaining good across the zone.

The CBH team is working with growers in the zone as the season wraps-up and sites begin to close for this harvest.

Several rain events in the Albany zone between December 11-17 slowed harvest receivals, with the total for the area at more than 2.7mt.

Barley has made up more than 40pc of receivals, with wheat, canola, oats and lupins making up the remaining tonnes and there are some areas of the zone where quality has become more variable which will be closely monitored.

Several sites have started to fill and work is underway to outload grain to create more space for growers, with the majority of growers in northern areas of the zone finishing harvest and southern growers expecting to complete their programs post-Christmas.

Harvest is drawing to a close in the Esperance Zone, with deliveries in the week to December 18 totalling 177,000t, taking the season total to more than 2.5mt.

Wheat has made almost 50pc of receivals, with barley, canola, field peas and lupins making up the remaining tonnes.

Sites will be closing over the coming days as deliveries taper-off - most sites are expected to be closed by Christmas, with only Esperance remaining open after the break.

Mr Macnamara said several sites would close for the season over the next week as receivals continued to taper-off.

"I'd like to wish growers who are finishing their programs a safe and smooth end to the harvest period, and all WA growers an enjoyable and relaxing festive season," he said.