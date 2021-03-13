Bathurst the home of new Merino sire evaluation site

MERINOLINK and the Australian Merino Sire Evaluation Association (AMSEA) have secured a new site for the 2021 sire evaluation trial.

Located at Caloola south of Bathurst in the Central Tablelands, it will be hosted on the Kelly family's 2000 hectare property, Ferndale, where they have a rainfall of 750 to 800mm and run a Merino operation joining 5000 plus Merinos ewes to Merino sires annually.

Recently they have been on Roseville Park bloodlines. Ewes cut 6.2 kilograms of wool per head, with an average micron of 18.2 and have been averaging 103 per cent lambs marked from ewes joined over the last three years.

The site has the objective "to breed sheep that produce a fine wool, quality fleece and of sound conformation suitable for the Tablelands environment; maintain a micron of 18 to 18.5, increase wool cut to slightly above 6.2kg with increased staple length of more than 100mm per annum".

A selection focus is also on increasing weaner weights and muscle/fat levels across the flock to improve reproduction rates.

The Kelly family's Merino ewes at Ferndale, Caloola south-east of Bathurst. Photo: Emma Grabham

They will work in conjunction with the Bathurst Merino Association in running the sire evaluation.



Emma Grabham of AMSEA and MerinoLink said it is the first site to be located in the Central Tablelands.



She said from a national point of view, it was good to get sites that have not been involved before to expand the project into different locations and environments.



"Generally the evaluation runs for a year or two at each site," Ms Grabham said.

"It was at Cavan at Yass for 2017, 2018 and 2019. And the Boorowa site was a 2019 joining and they have joined again this year under the South West Slope banner."

MerinoLink is calling for early entries for the 2021 Merino Sire Evaluation.



"We will be looking for 15 rams entries that will each be joined to 55 ewes via AI (artificial insemination) in late April," she said.



"These 15 rams will include link sires funded by Australian Wool Innovation to provide linkage between this new sites and other sites, so results can be compared."



Entrants will need to supply 61 doses of semen by April 23. To secure a spot email admin@merinolink.com.au.

