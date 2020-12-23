Project looks at alternate pasture options

THE Liebe Group has announced it has been successful with a recent application to Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) under the Producer Demonstration Site (PDS) program.

This project will support four long-term research sites over six seasons, with the implementation and comparison of various pasture system options.

The aim of the project is to identify and demonstrate how to optimise the profitability of livestock pasture systems in the low rainfall zone of the northern Wheatbelt.

It will focus on the utilisation of improved perennial and annual feed-base options to reduce the cost of supplementary feed in the typical summer/autumn feed gap period.

Producers in the Liebe Group region have expressed an interest in exploring new and more resilient pasture systems that can provide additional feed through summer and autumn at a lower cost.

The end goal is to run farming enterprises with more reliable and productive pastures to increase stocking rates for an improved economic return.

It's estimated that Liebe Group members dedicate about 150,000 hectares to livestock production annually.

This means that increasing stocking rates by 0.2 head per hectare with the use of more robust pasture options would equate to 30,000 more head of sheep in the region.

Local growers visiting trial sites at the Liebe Group 2020 Post Seeding Field Walk.

With the average return per ewe being $150 a year, this would represent an increase in returns of $4.5 million per year in this region alone, with the potential for further extension of knowledge and technologies across other low rainfall regions of Australia.

Through this project, the Liebe Group will facilitate and engage an enthusiastic group of livestock producers to develop knowledge around improved pasture management.

Various systems being demonstrated include:

Self-sown pasture;

Serradella ;

Grass and legume mix;

Sown cereals; and

Perennial grasses and shrubs.

A comprehensive survey will also be carried out to provide baseline data on livestock numbers, practices and priorities, to develop a database that can help develop future research and development projects.

These activities are strongly supported by the Central Wheatbelt Biosecurity Association and Midlands Biosecurity Group.

This PDS program is funded by MLA.

More information on this project will be distributed to members in early 2021.

If you are interested in being involved in the core producer group, contact the Liebe Group at email admin@liebegroup.org.au or on 9661 1907.

Liebe Group executive officer Katrina Venticinque (left) presenting local CSBP representatives Angus McAlpine, Lois Kowald and Matthew Tropiano a certificate in recognition 20 years of partnership.

THE Liebe Group is winding down for the holiday break, providing time to reflect on the year that has gone by.

While 2020 may not be remembered for the best reasons, it is important to recognise the strength and resilience of rural farming communities in the Wheatbelt.

The Main Trial Site this year was a great success thanks to the hard work put in by Dylan Hirsch and family, Latham.

Although there was an unfortunate weather event during harvest that has caused some hail damage which will be seen in the results from various trials, much occurred that has been learnt.

Events throughout the season had high attendance, with a record-breaking 114 growers and industry representatives at the Post Seeding Field Walk in July.

Growers were able to network and build their understanding of new technologies, chemistries and other advancements in broadacre agriculture while keeping the community safe within all required COVID-19 guidelines.

Partnerships continued to develop for the group, with three new organisations coming on board to support the future of local farming businesses including ProcessWorx, FMC and Carbon Ag.

These organisations, along with the valued diamond, gold and silver partners have been an integral facet to the success of the group.

The Liebe Group also acknowledged CSBP, marking the 20-year milestone of partnership in 2020.

Plans are underway for the 2021 trial and demonstration program, with the Main Trial Site to be held at Harry, Jane and Matthew Hyde's property at Dalwallinu.

The Liebe Group is a progressive grower-driven group, working to facilitate research, development and extension to support members to be profitable and sustainable.

The group thanks all partners, members, staff and supporters who have supported the group's success in 2020.