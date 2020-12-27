Liebe Group welcomes new staffer

THE Liebe Group is pleased to welcome its newest staff member Lisa-May Hilly.

Ms Hilly has joined the team as administration assistant.

Originally from Newman, Ms Hilly moved to Perth after completing high school where she worked for an insurance broker, the American Chamber of Commerce and then moved into the mining industry where she has spent the past eight years.

Ms Hilly recently moved to Maya to join her partner Casey Shaw, who moved back to his family farm in 2019.

She said she was looking forward to growing her knowledge of agriculture through working with the Liebe Group and to being part of the community.