Turton to leave top post at WAFarmers

AFTER two years at the helm, WAFarmers president Rhys Turton has made the decision to stand down from the organisation at the 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Mr Turton first joined the board as a director in 2016 and was elected vice president in 2017 before being voted in as president in 2019.

He would have been up for re-election at the AGM in March but instead decided the time was right to step away, mainly due to more on farm commitments planned for next year, as well as taking on the role of deputy chairman at GrainGrowers Limited.

Mr Turton said he felt comfortable stepping down in March and leaving the organisation in a very strong position financially, strategically and visually.

"The hard work done by our commodity councils, staff and board has certainly paid dividends, and has set up our business for a very healthy future," Mr Turton said.

"It has been an exciting few years for the organisation -WAFarmers will end 2020 in a strong financial position with a healthy six-figure profit and will see balance sheet growth this financial year in the order of 40 per cent.

"Our focus over the past couple of years has been to return the business to a strong financial footing and we have certainly been able to achieve this in 2020 with prudent cost control, new members coming on board and continued growth in our commercial businesses, selling milk, eggs and honey."

Mr Turton's time at WAFarmers was a bit of a non-traditional journey to the top - he had been a member of the organisation for some time, but had never held an executive position within a zone, on a commodity council or within the general council.

He was elected straight to the board from the membership and did have board experience prior to joining WAFarmers, having finished a seven-year stint on the giant New Zealand Co-operative, Ravensdown.

For Mr Turton, a highlight of the past two years has been doing the annual roadshows which allowed WAFarmers to travel the State, meet members, other farmers, politicians, community leaders and a range of stakeholders from across the regions.

"We have not only been able to broadcast our policy positions and show where we stand on relevant issues, but have been able to hear feedback from attendees and put their suggestions and advice into our decision making mix," he said.

"It has been a very valuable exercise for me as president to hear the views and has most certainly been instrumental in our strategic planning and restructure discussions.

"If we are going to change things in the organisation, it is imperative we do what members want and establish plans that will serve the needs of the group well into the future."