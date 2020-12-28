Time to take biosecurity and ag seriously

THE year 2020 is one that we won't soon forget.

It was the year in which the entire world learnt that biosecurity matters - for once it was not just an issue for farmers and landowners.

Of course, it took a direct biological threat to people's lives to make that happen, but hopefully the message that we need to keep out exotic problems and manage properly the ones that are already here is getting through.

Western Australia has come through the COVID-19 pandemic well, thanks to strong borders and an even stronger mining sector propping up the State's economy.

It is easy to forget however that agriculture was the second pillar of our economy, underpinning our finances and keeping the State well ahead of others.

It did so without the kind of government support other sectors received, like the construction industry which benefitted from the $117 million worth of building bonus grants that took $20,000 off the price of a house.

So while the State did not necessarily ride on the back of agriculture like years past, it would be foolish to underestimate the importance of the industry.

That is why we needed to take action this year to support our farmers, but that didn't always happen.

Our farming community deserves protection from farm invasion by activists, but that didn't happen.

First the Labor government tied that protection to its animal rights agenda by justifying the actions of activists on the grounds of "animal welfare".

That is, they told us that farmers should only be protected if government inspectors were granted greater powers including rights of entry without warning and that without those powers animal activists were justified in their actions.

This was as outrageous as it was wrong.

In the end, however, the proposed legislation didn't even get debated in the Upper House of Parliament - it was not a priority of the government.

Farmers deserve the protection of the law irrespective of what animal activists, including those within the Labor Party, think.

The Liberal Party in government would amend the laws as a matter of priority without appeasing the radicals.

Our farming community also needs to be able to find an adequate supply of workers.

This issue has not gone away, because thanks to COVID-19 it is unlikely that we will see enough backpackers coming to this country or this State next year either.

We need to start planning now for the provision of workers at the end of 2021, or we will face another uncertain year where producers sow less or plough crops in again.

I called for a bigger Pacific Island worker solution back in August and despite their initial refusal the government's massive backflip in October to seek those workers is welcomed.

I think Labor now realise that an ad campaign to wander around is not the same as a plan to harvest and we need to focus on next year's harvest as well.

Let's start planning now to get the workers we need from COVID-safe locations next year, so that it is not another panic at the last minute.

Another critical issue facing agriculture is the government's changes to industrial relations; in particular their new industrial manslaughter laws.

While nobody wants to see farm accidents, the government's "guilty until proven innocent" approach represents a major threat to farmers and their families' security.

We missed a major opportunity to restrict the charge of industrial manslaughter to those who are found to be "grossly negligent" - that is they wilfully disregarded the risk faced by workers - rather than the standard of the "failure of the duty of care" that the government demanded.

The gross negligence standard would have meant that trying to do the right thing by workers would have been a defence against the five years of jail and $3.5 million fines they faced.

However, an amendment to have this inserted into the act this year was defeated by an unholy alliance of the Labor Party, Greens and the Nationals WA in the Upper House.

A Liberal-led government would seek to review this.

Access to water is another key issue facing our agricultural sector in 2020, although it may not feel like it after the November rains.

Dry areas need to know that water will be available and farmers who use water need security of access.

I have been shocked however to see the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation take advantage of community dissent in Manjimup around the Southern Forests Irrigation Scheme to sneak through significant changes to the water licencing regime in the area.

Their new approach to spring rights and restricting A class water licences to the same time period as variable take licences beggars belief and this might well be the next battlefield I take to on behalf of the Liberal Party and farmers everywhere.