Faba bean sensor to indicate spray window

A SENSOR which could be used in faba bean crops to inform growers when they need to spray for chocolate spot is being trialled by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD), but so far variety choice has played a more critical role.

The sensor technology as well as the pros and cons of the different faba bean varieties were explained by research scientist Stacey Power at the DPIRD Grains Industry Day, held at Optus Stadium last month.

Ms Power said in terms of disease management in the 2020 season, there were mostly low disease levels.

"The exceptions were the Kojonup area, which has more of a history of growing faba beans than other areas and it was also more common in PBA Bendoc than the other varieties," Ms Power said.

"PBA Bendoc is classed as moderately susceptible (MS) to chocolate spot, but from our observations in trials and farmers paddocks, it's looking a little bit more susceptible than that.

"It's early to mid-maturity and we're also possibly seeing a bit more necking, which in faba beans is when they fall over from half way up the stem."

While all faba beans have some inherent tolerance to imidazolinone (IMI) herbicides, PBA Bendoc is the first variety released with improved tolerance and it can also handle sulfonylurea (SU) residues.

With that in mind, Bendoc is the variety of choice if a grower is using an IMI based system.

PBA Samira has been quite reliable in the Albany port zone and is moderately susceptible to chocolate spot, it is also large seeded, to the point that it can block the boots on the seeder.

PBA Amberley was released in October 2019 with a moderately resistant rating to chocolate spot, but screenings have shown that it's possibly acting more like a moderately resistant/moderately susceptible.

It is responding to fungicides but still has a much better rating than the other options, it's also resistant to necking and has a medium to large seed.

"One of the things we're trialling to manage chocolate spot in faba beans is a spray alert system, it tracks temperature and humidity in the canopy to help make fungicide spray decisions," Ms Power said.

"The South Australian Research and Development Institute has a system which states if you get greater than 70 per cent humidity and greater than 15 degrees for 12 hours, you'll be given a red alert with an amber and a yellow at eight and 10 hours respectively.

"Once you get a red alert you've then got 48 hours to respond to the warning and get a fungicide on the crop"

The recommended spray strategy in WA, based on the South Australian advice, is that growers should spray for chocolate spot from flowering onwards as the canopy closes, as anything earlier than that is probably wasted.

In a trial run at Frankland this year, DPIRD tested the different spray systems, with no treatment, regular sprays from the middle of July every three weeks, the recommended treatment from flowering onward and one in response to the sensor which came on September 29.

"We did see spots on our flowers early in September but we didn't see the conditions for spreading the disease which is why there was no alert until the end of the month," Ms Power said.

"Overall there were very low levels of disease in the trial and in this particular case, fungicide timing made no difference to disease levels, it was the variety that was important.

"Amberley performed better than Bendoc and Samira - confirming its better resistance rating."

DPIRD plans to keep trialling the system next year to see if the recommended spray regime is better, or if growers could rely on a sensor and have less sprays.