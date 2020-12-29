Weaner sale averages $1361/head

THE popular adage says quality stock always sell well.

And this was certainly the case at the final WALSA weaner sale at Boyanup for 2020 where an outstanding line-up of calves bucked the easing market trend seen at the previous week's weaner sale.

The sale was the sixth standalone weaner sale for the season with the Nutrien Livestock and Elders South West livestock teams yarding a combined total of 1364 steer and heifer weaners, weaned for a minimum of 10 days and featuring numerous large individual drafts of well-bred calves.

Resolute competition from local lotfeeders and graziers along with a live export order, saw values improve and price Eastern States' buyers out of the market.

The sale was again interfaced on AuctionsPlus with 601 catalogue views seeing 23 registered bidders logged in locally and from New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Queensland, but no cattle sold to the online platform.

Vendor Fred Filippone (centre), A & R Filippone, Manjimup, with his stepson Reuben Jones and Cameron Harris, Elders, Manjimup. The Filippone Angus weaners topped the heifer market at $1532 while their steers sold to the $1668 top price in the Elders section.

Auctioneers Chris Waddingham, Nutrien Livestock, Capel and Alec Williams, Elders, Margaret River, recorded a combined gross of $1,857,006 at an overall average of $1361.

Heavier steers at 430kg sold to $1686 and quality light steers of 250kg topped at 502c/kg liveweight while in the heifer market, values reached $1532 for 385kg weights and the lighter end of heifers 205kg to 240kg sold to 440c/kg.

Nutrien Livestock

It was Nutrien Livestock's turn to kick off proceedings with a yarding of 833 predominantly steer weaners which comprised several large lines of quality well-bred calves penned in vendor runs.

And it wasn't long before Mr Waddingham had notched up the sale's overall top per head price with 10 Angus steers in lot two, offered by Treeton Lake knocked down for $1686.

The steers averaging 428kg were purchased by John Gallop for 394c/kg for a northern lotfeeding order.

Treeton Lake offered 86 Angus steers in weighing from 331kg to 438kg with Mr Gallop also paying the next highest price of $1680 at 384c/kg for the first pen of 10 steers weighing 438kg.

Semini Enterprises Pty Ltd collected three pens of the Treeton Lake steers, paying to $1671 at 406c/kg for 10 steers averaging 412kg as did Jock Embry, Nutrien Livestock, Margaret River, who paid to $1567 at 422c/kg for 11 steers weighing 371kg.

The draft of 167 Angus steers weighing from 229kg to 356kg offered by the sale's volume vendor GL & RK Dickson, Nannup, was next up with Mr Embry securing three pens for the same account and paying the draft's $1490 top price for the heaviest pen of 10 steers.

Graham Brown, buying for a live export order, paid $1468 at 420c/kg for 10 steers from the Dickson's draft averaging 350kg before graziers AH & SM Padman went on a buying spree, collecting six pens of Dickson's steers, spending to $1413 and 452c/kg for 10 steers weighing 313kg.

McIntyre Farms Pty Ltd, Waroona, presented 90 Chargrey steers at the sale which sold to $1575 at 442c/kg for 10 steers weighing 357kg purchased by Melrose Enterprises, while Richard Pollock, Nutrien Livestock, Waroona, secured four pens of McIntyre steers, paying the draft's 468c/kg top liveweight price for 12 steers averaging 279kg.

EB & G Quick's run of 78 Angus steers sold to $1658 with Mr Gallop bidding 398c/kg for nine steers averaging 417kg and Alex Roberts, Elders, Boyanup, representing a Wheatbelt lotfeeder order, purchased two pens of the Quick's steers paying to $1606 at 426c/kg for 10 steers averaging 377kg.

A draft of 65 Murray Grey steers was offered by Love & Son with Mr Brown snapping up three consecutive pens for export and paying the draft's $1422 at 400c/kg top price for 10 steers averaging 356kg.

Preston Park Pastoral Company presented 41 Angus steers with Mr Roberts collecting two pens and paying their $1428 top price at 436c/kg for 10 steers weighing 328kg, while Robert Gibbings, Elders Capel, also sourced two pens bidding to 492c/kg for 11 steers averaging 258kg.

Vendor Rohan McIntyre (left), McIntyre Farms Pty Ltd, Waroona, Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock and Michael Entz, McIntyre Farms Pty Ltd, stand over McIntyre Farms' run of 90 Chargrey steers that sold to 468c/kg and $1576 at the sale.

Coonamble Angus stud, Bremer Bay, also offered 41 Angus steers that had been on agistment in the local area and sold to $1449 at 442c/kg for nine weighing 328kg and 490c/kg for nine averaging 260kg, costing Mr Gibbings $1274.

Topping Nutrien's heifer prices was Emu Downs Grazing Company with the opening pen of six Charolais cross heifers weighing 370kg, purchased by Mr Gallop for $1376 at 372c/kg.

Reenmore Grazing's run of 30 British-bred heifers sold to $1349 with Mr Brown paying 390c/kg for 10 Angus cross weighing 346kg who also paid the $1187 top price for the Dickson's draft of 51 Angus heifers, bidding 400c/kg for 12 heifers averaging 297kg.

Geoff Willis sourced a few pens of heifers including Nutrien's 432c/kg top liveweight heifer price for 11 averaging 247kg from the Dickson's consignment.

Elders

Mr Williams went to work on the Elders yarding of 531 steer and heifer weaners with the heaviest pen of steers in lot two topping the company's per head values at $1668.

The 12 Angus steers averaging 413kg were offered by A & R Filippone, Manjimup, and were purchased by Mr Gallop for 404c/kg.

Mr Gallop also snapped up the opening line of 12 Angus steers weighing 399kg offered by JW & RW Crossing for $1635 at 410c/kg.

Regular sale vendors Callanish Grazing Company's quality lines of Angus and Charolais mixed sex weaners were well received by buyers, but it was a South Devon steer duo weighing 385kg that topped their prices when purchased by Rodney Galati, Brunswick, for a northern order for $1617 at 420c/kg.

Mr Galati also paid $1577 at 438c/kg for 12 Charolais cross steers averaging 360kg from the Callanish draft, while Brad McDonnell, Elders Manjimup, paid Callanish's top liveweight price of 454c/kg for 10 Charolais cross steers weighing 305kg to cost $1385.

Elders, Brunswich/Harvey representative Craig Martin sourced several lines of steers for an eastern Wheatbelt lotfeeder, paying to $1566 at 430c/kg for seven Murray Grey steers averaging 364kg offered by RF Ladyman & Son.

Sydney Wheatley & Son were the volume vendors in the Elders section offering a top draft of 90 SimAngus steers weighing from 254kg to 343kg.

Mr Galati paid the draft's $1486 top price at 434c/kg for the first pen of 14 steers weighing 343kg while Deane Allen, Elders Donnybrook, bid their 492c/kg top liveweight price for the lightest six steers averaging 254kg.

Maywill Farms, Waroona, operated at the top of the liveweight market in sourcing lighter steers and paid the sale's 502c/kg overall top price for 14 Angus steers weighing 253kg offered by Toscana WA Pty Ltd to cost $1269.

A few pens earlier Maywill Farms paid 496c/kg and $1251 for eight Angus steers weighing 270kg as did Mr Gibbings for 10 Angus steers weighing 247kg to cost $1225 with both lines from the paddocks of Glencoe Grazing.

The Filippone family featured again with their Angus heifers topping the sale's overall heifer prices with Kevin Armstrong, Willowbank, Benger, paying $1532 at 398c/kg for 10 heifers weighing 385kg.

Mr Gallop paid the next highest price of $1441 at 406c/kg for 14 Simmental cross offered by Castledene Enterprises, while Jamie Abbs, Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook, collected Callanish Grazing's two pens of Charolais heifers paying to $1414 at 416c/kg for 13 heifers averaging 340kg.

Vendor Gavin Russell (left), Callanish Grazing Company and Callanish Charolais and Angus studs, Thompsons Brook and Alex Roberts, Elders, Boyanup. The Russell family offered Charolais, Angus and South Devon steer and heifer weaners at the sale which sold to 454c/kg and $1617.

The sale's 440c/kg top liveweight price for heifers was paid on three occasions.

Mr Willis was first to pay top dollar for seven SimAngus heifers averaging 243kg from the Wheatley consignment to cost $1069, followed by Mr Martin who secured 11 Limousin cross heifers averaging 219kg from Toscana at $964 and 10 Angus heifers weighing 207kg from Glencoe Grazing to cost $909.