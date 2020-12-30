Big topics on livestock industry agenda

PUT Monday, February 1, 2021, in your diary for what is billed as being one of the most fascinating discussion forums since COVID-19 sent us to our bunkers.

The WA Livestock Research Council (WALRC) is partnering with the Australian Association of Animal Science conference to convene The Great Livestock Industry Day Out (GLIDO) - billed as a forum for science-based debate on production issues ranging from ceasing mulesing to objective measurement to determining the optimum size of a mature cow, to regenerative agriculture.

The event will take place at The Esplanade, Fremantle, as the forerunner to the Australian Association of Animal Science conference, with two days of livestock production science presentations taking place on the days immediately following.

With a single day ticket to GLIDO significantly subsidised for producers at $130 for the day, the event represents outstanding value, according to WALRC chairman Tim Watts.

"We have been deliberately provocative in our programming in order to be sure we are addressing hard topics with fresh eyes," Dr Watts said.

"But more over we are setting the entire day up in interview format, where researchers become the interviewer.

"Researchers by their very nature are highly curious and what they are preparing is a set of questions for farmers to deeply consider and respond to."

The day will be set up to allow at least 20 minutes of questioning from the floor for each segment, with the content intended to challenge and designed to help inform next steps in research and extension.

"This will be the farthest thing from a series of powerpoints and lectures that you could imagine - and I'm confident our format will mean people really engage in the discussion," Dr Watts said.

The final segment on the discussion is the scientists' perspective of the regen ag debate, with The University of WA agronomist Megan Ryan interviewing New Zealand-based soil scientist Doug Edmeades (who has promised to attend in person subject to COVID travel permissions).

The topic of discussion will centre on exploring if farmers are degenerating their soil health profile through year-on-year use of chemical fertiliser.

The pair will be joined by several other soil health and carbon experts to quantify the impact of farming on soil health.

"I'm concerned that the term regenerative agriculture is undermining the confidence of many farmers who may now be questioning if their practices are bringing about environmental harm," Mr Edmeades said.

"We will have a good hard look at that."

The full program for the day can be viewed at walrc.com.au

To producers with children at Perth schools, this date has been deliberately selected as the first day of term, enabling them to do the school drop off and take advantage of the timing of this event.