Big milestone for New Holland balers

NEW Holland Agriculture has notched the major milestone of manufacturing 30,000 large square balers since it entered the segment in 1987.

The landmark BigBaler 1290 Plus was produced at the New Holland Agriculture plant in Zedelgem, north west of Belgium, which is the Centre of Excellence for New Holland harvesters worldwide.

The 30,000th baler bears a commemorative decal created by New Holland to celebrate the milestone.

New Holland brand president Carlo Lambro said the milestone of 30,000 large square balers was a big accomplishment for the company, particularly for all the people who had built such a rich heritage of innovation and kept the company's large square balers in the number one position to this day.

He said New Holland had led the large square baler segment for more than 30 years.

It had introduced a host of pioneering industry firsts that have changed baling across the world.

These innovations included double-knot technology, electronic proportional density control, full bale eject functionality and the very first 80 x 90 bale size - all of which had become industry standards.

"Today's flagship BigBaler models are true to their heritage of innovation and industry firsts," Mr Lambro said.

The BigBaler Plus landmark model features advanced efficiency-boosting technologies such as the best-in-class SmartFill sensor for perfectly uniform bales and IntelliCruise which controls the tractor's forward speed, increasing productivity, optimising capacity and delivering ultimate bale uniformity.

"New Holland's Zedelgem Centre of Harvesting Excellence has been at the centre of the harvesting world ever since Leon Claeys first opened his machine shop in 1906," he said.

The BigBaler large square balers are designed, developed and produced in this facility as well as New Holland's flagship combine harvester ranges and forage harvesters.