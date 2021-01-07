Peak condition vital for rams at joining

HAVING rams in peak physical condition for joining is the subject of the latest Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) short online video in the AWI Change Makers series.

As with earlier online videos on lambing mob size and weaning, the ram performance management video is presented by livestock consultant Nathan Scott of Achieve Ag Solutions in Victoria.

"Whilst many growers are very busy with harvest and other jobs at the moment, the ram team can often be forgotten until they're really needed," Mr Scott pointed out.

"It pays to check that your ram team is fit and healthy in the lead up to joining - preferably 12 weeks before you want to put the rams out," he said.

"Rams are high performance animals that work very hard over the joining period.

"They contribute half of the genetics of their progeny and are the primary drivers of genetic improvement in a flock, so need to be given every opportunity to pass on their genes."

He outlines in the video why it is so important to manage rams to be in peak physical condition for joining, the time it takes to have rams at peak sperm production and practical management tips to help farmers achieve joining goals.

AWI launched its 10-part AWI Change Makers series in August to demonstrate practical ways woolgrowers can implement outcomes of AWI-funded research and development in their own businesses.

"If we keep doing things the same way we have always done them, we'll keep getting the same results we've always got," Mr Scott said.

The latest video and two earlier videos in the series can be viewed at wool.com/awichangemakers