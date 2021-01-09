CLAAS AXION 960 CEMOS is sustainable

AN international jury of 26 specialist journalists has selected the CLAAS AXION 960 CEMOS as their Sustainable Tractor of the Year 2021.

For CLAAS, the award underlines the relevance and uniqueness of the CEMOS for Tractors dialog system.

Every year a jury of 26 agricultural journalists from 25 countries presents the Tractor of the Year awards.

Normally, the winners are awarded alternately every year at EIMA or Agritechnica.

Late last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the award ceremony took place virtually for the first time and was streamed as a live broadcast.

As the winner in the Sustainable Tractor of the Year 2021 category, the CLAAS AXION 960 CEMOS was able to prevail against 17 other finalists.

This is the second time the 'Sustainable TotY' has been awarded and is intended to honour tractors that stand out due to their particularly sustainable technology.

"With the CLAAS AXION 960, thanks to CEMOS system, a big step towards a more sustainable farming has been done," the judges said in their presentation.

"All the technology available on this tractor is easy to use as never before.

"The optimisation of all the technology and all the electronics, last but not least the optimisation of tyre pressure, allows to this tractor a remarkable fuel saving and a much more efficient performance on field and in any working condition".

CLAAS introduced the latest Stage V AXION 900 large tractor series in September 2020.

A new option on these models is the ability to optionally equip or retrofit them with a CLAAS CTIC tyre inflation system and the self-learning CEMOS for tractors dialog system.

This recently received the DLG approved label for achieving fuel savings of up to 16.8 per cent and a 16.3pc increase in productivity when cultivating (DLG test report 7096).

"We are pleased that the AXION 960 with CEMOS on-board was able to convince the critical jury with a package of arguments," said Christian Radons, member of the CLAAS executive board and responsible for sales and service.

"On our most powerful standard tractor, we not only combine comfort with first-class power transmission, but also with excellent overall performance," Mr Radons said.

"The unique CEMOS for tractors system has proven to significantly increase efficiency on top of the pure effects of ballasting and tyre pressure.

"This not only benefits farmers and contractors in terms of time and cost pressure, but also the environment in many ways.

"Fuel consumption, CO2 emissions and soil compaction are only three aspects that are positively influenced by CEMOS for tractors from a sustainability perspective.

"In addition, the integrated plough assistant also helps with achieving the ideal settings for ploughs from eight leading manufacturers."

The CLAAS AXION 900 large tractors series cover a range from 325 to 445 horsepower maximum engine power and comply with emission level Stage V.

CEMOS for tractors can be supplied ex-works on the AXION 900 CMATIC, AXION 800 CMATIC and ARION 500/600 CMATIC with CEBIS Touch, and can also be retrofitted to these tractor ranges manufactured since product year 2018.