AFGRI embraces its new Busselton location

AFGRI Equipment has opened a new branch in Busselton, relocating the Witchcliffe branch to new premises.

The new Busselton branch, at 10 Ponsford Chase, opened its doors last November.

AFGRI Equipment - Busselton branch manager Darren Newbey said the new premises was in a great location for customers, having excellent facilities and increased shared space.

"With a more central location, we are now better situated to continue to provide a high level of service to our customers in the local area," Mr Newbey said.

"We also have considerably more space to work with which gives us a lot more flexibility moving forward."

The branch has some great features including one of the largest flagpoles in the South West and an excellent front yard to display its green equipment.

AFGRI commercial director Wessel Oosthuizen said the new branch continued to highlight the company's investment in top-class facilities across Western Australia.

"The new branch provides an excellent platform to continue our growth in WA's South West," Mr Oosthuizen said.

"The premises has many improvements and this investment continues to show our desire to provide our teams with the tools and facilities they need to keep exceeding the needs of our customers."

Having settled into the new premises, Mr Newbey said customers and staff alike were already enjoying what the new branch had to offer.

"Our team and many of our customers are really excited about the new premises," Mr Newbey said.

"It's been great to receive so many positive comments already."