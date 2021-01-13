Summer lamb campaign aims to unify

AUSTRALIAN lamb's annual summer campaign has launched this week, showing the country uniting over lamb - and laughs - after a year that has seen Australians more divided than ever.

Building on the Share the Lamb brand platform, the integrated campaign reflects upon 2020 as a pivotal time in the nation's history where, for the first time, Australia was physically distanced due to the pandemic.

The new TV advertisement takes us to the year 2031 - where division between States has escalated to new heights and a once united nation is separated by a great wall, towering over every border - offering a tongue-in-cheek look at what could be if State borders are shut for good.

However, this un-Australian division can't last forever as the great unification of Australia is sparked by an irresistible scent coming through a crack in the wall.

As the hero is overwhelmed by the aroma and begins smashing at the wall that separates himself from Queensland, a hand appears through the crack holding out a beacon of hope - a perfectly cooked lamb cutlet.

This act of unity triggers Aussies around the country to tear down the wall, overcome their fears and together share a delicious lamb barbecue.

Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) domestic market manager Graeme Yardy said the campaign showcases Australian lamb in a topical yet light-hearted way, reflecting on what was an extremely challenging year for all Australians.

"2020 has been a year that has really tested the Australian spirit," Mr Yardy said.

"For the first time in our history, hard borders between States challenged how we stay connected as individuals and as a country.

"As a brand that celebrates unity, in this year's campaign, we wanted to reinforce that as a nation we are always stronger together.

"Our hope for 2021 will be that the virtual get togethers of the past 12 months will be replaced with family and friends enjoying each other's company and sharing an Aussie lamb barbie, the most delicious meal of all.

"As ever, the campaign positions lamb as the meat of choice to unite us, installing a sense of Aussie pride while tapping into cultural themes and topical issues in a humorous and tongue-in-cheek way.

"January is a crucial time in MLA's annual marketing calendar, designed to support continued strong domestic sales for lamb over the summer months and ultimately provide strong returns for Australian lamb producers, who we hope will really enjoy and support this latest installment."

The advertisement aired on the Seven network's Sunrise program this week with Lambassador Sam Kekovich and will appear on TV, Foxtel, online video, digital, social media and outdoor displays.