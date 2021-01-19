Another big win for Massey Ferguson

The MF 8S.265 Dyna E-Power Exclusive is the winner of Tractor Of The Year 2021.

MASSEY Ferguson, a worldwide brand of AGCO, has welcomed the news that the MF 8S.265 Dyna E-Power Exclusive is the winner of Tractor Of The Year 2021.

This prestigious award, judged by a jury from 26 European countries, was presented at a special Tractor Of The Year 2021 virtual ceremony in December.

"Everyone at Massey Ferguson is overjoyed to receive the ultimate honour of Tractor Of The Year 2021," said Massey Ferguson vice-president and managing director Thierry Lhotte.

"With the MF 8S Series, we set out to define a new era, not just for Massey Ferguson, but also for tractor design and, of course, our customers.

"This prestigious award recognises how Massey Ferguson is defining a new era in straightforward and dependable tractor design.

"At the same time we are delivering an enhanced user experience and providing our customers with the benefits of connectivity and smart farming technology for a sustainable future."

The MF 8S.265 Dyna E-Power Exclusive heads the MF 8S Series, which includes four models from 205 horsepower to 265hp, all offering 20hp of extra power with Engine Power Management.

Completely new, the MF 8S Series introduces novel, innovative designs in every area - engine, cab, transmissions and driveline as well as with new controls and connectivity.

Equipped to a high standard, it comes with different specification packages, which offer great value for money, ensuring owners only pay for what they need.

Setting the tractors apart is the Protect-U design, with its 24 centimetre space that separates the engine from the cab and insulates it from noise, heat and vibration.

Its industry-leading, four-pillar cab is the quietest on the market, at only 68 decibels, with a distinctive inclined windscreen providing ultimate space and visibility.

Inside it provides optimum control using the new Multipad control lever and armrest, along with connectivity for smart farming operations.

A new digital MF vDisplay, fitted to the right-hand pillar, replaces the dashboard and leaves just the steering wheel and Power Control lever to ensure exceptional visibility over the slim, wasp-waisted bonnet.

Complete connectivity is assured with MF Connect telemetry and Datatronic 5 terminal fitted as standard.

There is also the option to use an extra Fieldstar 5 terminal to manage the MF Technologies Suite - including MF Guide, MF Section Control and MF Rate Control.

Completely new, Dyna E-Power's dual clutch technology combines the comfort of a CVT with the efficiency of a semi-powershift.

This reduces power loss by 26 per cent at higher speeds, saving up to 5pc in fuel.

Alternatively, the new Dyna-7 semi-powershift is also available on the MF 8S range and offers 28 forward and reverse speeds.

With the same easy operation and reliability of the renowned Dyna-6, it delivers one extra speed with smoother shifting and is also now 15pc more efficient.

Built on a 3.5 metre wheelbase and with a strong, new rear axle the MF 8S delivers 10pc more tractive power.

With powerful new hydraulics and PTO, it delivers higher performance, operate more efficiently and cut costs.

MF 8S Series tractors can also be fitted with rear tyres up to 2.05m diameter (R42), including the exclusive option of the latest VF650/75 R42 Trelleborg TM1000 PT.

The award winning MF 8S Exclusive specification is a comprehensive package providing operators with exceptional comfort and ease of use, as well as genuine performance enhancing features to increase productivity and efficiency.