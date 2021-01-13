Australia's oldest man has celebrated his 111th birthday in a Roma retirement village today surrounded by a small group of family and friends.



A retired farmer, Dexter Kruger has previously attributed his good health to living "a life in the bush in the country air".

Mr Kruger was living on his own up until the age of 103 but now resides in the Pinaroo Retirement Home in Roma, in south west Queensland.



He was born in Nundah, Queensland, after his mother rode on horseback to a train station in order to get to birthing facilities.



He was carried in his parent's arms on the pommel of their saddle as they returned home with the newborn.

During his lifetime, Mr Kruger purchased his own land, was accredited and had authority to operate as a rural vet surgeon and was the pioneer of the live-weight cattle selling system.

He has since gone on to write more than 10 books about his life and told Australian Community Media country living was the key to a long life.

"I keep as close to nature as possible," he said in 2017.

"I think it's the outlook that you have on life that has a great bearing on your longevity."

Read more: Australia's oldest man Dexter Kruger turns 108

After owning cattle for 100 years he said he wished he was still young enough to take advantage of the current market.

"It (the cattle market) is very profitable these days," he said.

A picture Dexter posted to his Facebook page on turning 106.

The story Retired farmer, Australia's oldest man turns 111 first appeared on Farm Online.