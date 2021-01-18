Reform is needed for vehicle licence charges

IN last month's Farm Weekly, (17/12/20) WAFarmers published an open letter to all Western Australian political parties, arguing the case that WA's licensing charges for heavy vehicle combinations are outdated and need to be revised.

Currently, a farm business is only entitled to one concessional heavy vehicle registration per occupied residence on separate properties, with an allowance of one trailer per prime mover.

The modern-day farm requires more than one heavy vehicle to conduct its business in many cases that may involve farmers having three, four or five vehicles, including dedicated fuel and fire trucks.

Paying the annual registration fee for each vehicle quickly becomes a burdensome cost when added to the expense of truck payments, insurance and maintenance.

Often these vehicles do very few kilometres on public roads.

There is a clear case for farm vehicles that travel locally between properties, town or fires being charged at a reduced concessional rate for registration and farm grain haulage trucks should be charged based on the kilometres they travel.

It is not fair that a farmer who drives limited kilometres should pay the same rate as a contractor who accumulates hundreds of thousands of kilometres a year running from one end of the State to the other.

Rather than administering a one size fits all registration fee system, the State government needs to give more consideration to individual circumstance and adjust registration fees on a kilometre limit basis, utilising the latest tracking technology for long haulage trucks and providing concessions similar to those offered by some insurance companies.

Updating the heavy vehicle licencing registration system would reflect the reality of what's happening out there far from the decision-makers who inhabit ivory towers in Perth.

Farmers in this State have already had to endure a 2.5 per cent increase in heavy vehicle registrations since July 2020, with WA being the only State in the country to increase this particular charge, after all other States froze fees and charges until June 30, 2021.

Farmers cannot be blamed for feeling they are being targeted to pay for the government's COVID-19 recovery or maybe they are being targeted because they offer no electoral upside to the current government.

In the July 27, 2020, Farm Weekly article 'Heavy vehicle fee hike to hurt farmers', WA Livestock and Rural Transporters Association president David Fyfe said "there has not been any consultation with industry and we are unaware of the rationale behind WA transporters being singled out for additional costs compared to their counterparts in other States."

Primary producers perform an essential service for our community and now it is time to relieve the burden with which they are unfairly being imposed.

Modernising heavy vehicle regulations to suit their unique circumstances would be a start.

But it's not just heavy vehicles on a farm where registration costs can add up, vehicles such as quad bikes, tractors, harvesters, motor bikes, UTVs and fire trucks, which may only be used a few times a year or between properties in low-risk scenarios, attract annual registration fees which not only add up but are an administrative burden as each individual renewal comes in for payment.

To ease the red tape and financial stress for primary producers and reduce the bureaucratic cost of government administering renewal notices - and to make life easier for everyone - a simple one off reasonable registration fee for the life of farm vehicles would be a far more efficient and equitable regime.

The Shooters Fishers and Farmers Party will be taking this policy position to the upcoming State election as there is a clear case for a more equitable licensing arrangement for farm vehicles that are not heavy users of our country roads.