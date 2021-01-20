US inauguration: Joe Biden sworn in as 46th President of the United States of America

The National Guard and local police have tightened security measures, with many traditions tweaked to ensure Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are as safe as can be.
For example, Biden will not take part in the usual parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, instead getting a military escort to his new home - the White House.
More US inauguration stories:
- Biden's clean up of Silicon Valley poses a problem for Scott Morrison
- Emotional Biden farewells Delaware
- 12 US National Guard tied to right-wing militia
- Trump expected to issue flurry of pardons
