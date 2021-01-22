Gate 2 Plate Challenge underway

TURNING the corner into 2021 marked the arrival of the annual Harvey Beef Gate2 Plate Challenge which officially kicked off at the Mount Barker Regional Saleyards on Saturday.

The Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge committee hosted a strong crowd of onlookers who enjoyed an early sneak peek at the competition before the 2021 challenge teams head into the feedlot to commence the hard work.

This year, a total of 62 teams of cattle were entered for the annual challenge that has grown in popularity, interest and credibility, producing useful data for entrants, processors and competition followers alike.

It comes as no surprise that cattle producers across WA are signing up to try their hand at the competition with entrants this year from as far as Scott River, Morawa and Esperance.

Speaking at the opening of the challenge, Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge committee chairman Jarrod Carroll said the cattle were better every year.

"It's a credit to those of you who have entered cattle into the competition this year, we have really noticed a steady improvement from year to year," Mr Carroll said.

The sentiment was echoed by Harvey Beef representative Campbell Nettleton who officially opened the challenge.

"The quality of these cattle is first-class and getting better every year, so congratulations to both the new and returning entrants for their efforts," Mr Nettleton said.

Both gave their best wishes for good luck in the competition with Mr Carroll taking time to thank all the sponsors, volunteers, saleyards staff and participants for helping to make the annual challenge a success.

"We can't make this challenge happen without the support of each and every one of you, so thank you all for making this possible," Mr Carroll said.

Enjoying the day at the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge open day were Graeme Bell (left), Porongurup, with Brian Jones, Kalgan.

Wayne and Serena Matthews, Narrikup, were at the open day looking over the teams entered in the challenge. The Matthews have an entry in this year's challenge after narrowly missing out on a top five finish last year.

Looking over the cattle were Doreen and Aimee Lyon, Albany.

Checking out the teams entered were Ivan and Shannon Gerovich, Albany, with their son Lucca.

Harvey Beef senior livestock buyer Campbell Nettleton represented challenge sponsor Harvey Beef on the day with son Patrick.

Attending the event were David (left) and John Finlay, Kendenup.

Cooking up a sausage sizzle storm with proceeds to Regional Men's Health were Natasha Thompson (left), Albany, Tracey Smith, Cranbrook, Nathan and Johanna Tomlinson, Bremer Bay.

Katrina Arnold and Lyndon Wilkins, Mt Barker, looked over the cattle entered in the challenge.