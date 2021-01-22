New FAR Australia research director appointed

Kenton Porker, the new FAR Australia research director, has extensive experience in the South Australian grains R&D sector.

EXPERIENCED plant scientist Kenton Porker has joined the team at research and development organisation Field Applied Research (FAR) Australia as research director.

FAR Australia's managing director Nick Poole said Dr Porker brought a range of skills to the organisation.

"Dr Porker is well-respected among the Australian grains industry for his technical expertise in wheat and barley both at a regional and national level," Mr Poole said.

Mr Poole highlighted Dr Porker's recent achievements, which include a GRDC southern region 2019 emerging leader award and the Australian Society of Agronomy 2019 young agronomist award.

Dr Porker will commence his new appointment on 8th March 2021 and will be based at FAR Australia's head office in Bannockburn, Victoria.

Prior to the move Dr Porker had been based in South Australia, where he completed his studies at the University of Adelaide and then worked at the South Australian Research and Development Institute (SARDI), leading the Waite cereal agronomy group combining disciplines of plant physiology, genetics, breeding, and farming systems research across SA.

Dr Porker grew up in the SA Mallee and started his career at SARDI in 2010 as a durum and barley agronomist before returning to the University of Adelaide to embark on a PhD with GRDC investment

in 2014, before returning to SARDI in 2017 to lead the Waite cereal agronomy group.

