Great soils on this Merredin property

Price: $1.52m

Location: Merredin

Area: 1447.05ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Will Morris 0448 415 537

RURAL farmland investors are encouraged to act swiftly to secure this sizeable piece of broadacre farmland.

With expected lease returns of five to six per cent (gross), there is very strong demand for land to lease.

Woodwards is in the Goomarin locality in the shire of Merredin.

It is 38 kilometres north of Merredin, with frontage to Woodward Road and the property adjoins the Lake Campion Nature Reserve.

Woodwards is also 290km from the CBH Kwinana terminal.

The property is offered freehold, with eight locations on a single multi lot certificate of title.

With a total land area of 1447.05 hectares, 1365ha is indicated as arable.

Fertile soils comprise a mix of strong red loams to medium/light sands which are suitable for both cropping of all small grains and running livestock.

Water is available via one scheme connection which is piped to a 23,000 litre poly tank, and there are two dams.