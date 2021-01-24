New Holland baler wins design award

NEW Holland has picked up a prestigious design award for its BigBaler 1290 High Density 2019-2020.

The baler was entered into the Good Design 2020 awards held at The Chicago Athenauem: Museum of Architecture and Design, and was listed among the winners last month.

The New Holland BigBaler 1290 High Density produces bales of up to 22 per cent higher density than conventional large square balers, significantly increasing transport and bale handling efficiency, according to the company.

"The range also introduces the unique SmartShift gearbox, winner of an Agritechnica Silver Innovation Medal, that delivers a soft start up resulting in greater comfort for the operator and overload protection for the tractor's driveline," New Holland said.

"The unique patented Loop Master knotting technology ensures best-in-class solid binding and protects both the environment and forage by eliminating twine offcuts.

"Operator comfort is further enhanced with a new intuitive user interface using the large IntelliView IV touchscreen display.

"A range of automated features, such as IntelliCruise technology, which automatically adjusts tractor speed in relation to crop throughput, further enhance productivity."

The Belgium manufactured New Holland BigBaler 1290 High Density was designed by Giampiero Vietti, Guido Bianco, Clara Morbelli, and Luca Fabbian from CNH Industrial Italia SpA., Turin, Piedmont, Italy.

The Chicago Athenauem: Museum of Architecture and Design architecture critic and chief curator of Good Design Christian Narkiewicz-Laine said, "Product Design offers designers and manufacturers from all over the world a platform for assessing and presenting their product ideas".

"In 2020, over 3000 designers and visionary companies from over 50 countries entered the competition," Mr Narkiewicz-Laine said.

He said the international jury was comprised of experienced experts from different disciplines who selected this year's best designs.

An interior look at the New Holland BigBaler 1290 High Density.

The adjudication process lasted several days and was based on the original Good Design program essential criteria written in 1950.

The jurors tested all of the entries in order to assess not just the aesthetic merit of each entry, as well as materials selected, the level of craftsmanship, the surface structure, ergonomics, innovation, sustainability and functionality.

"After intensive evaluation, the jury selected the best designed products and graphics to make a decision based on the design quality of the products and graphics true to the historic motto 'In search of Good Design'," Mr Narkiewicz-Laine said.

"Only the best of the best designs received an award."

New Holland brand president Carlo Lambro said the company was honoured to receive the award, which highlighted how its design and product engineering teams worked together to help its customers.