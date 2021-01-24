Boost for leadership aspirations and skills

AN Arthur River farmer will be given the opportunity to develop her leadership skills as the winner of the 2021 Growing Leaders Scholarship Program.

The scholarship program supports leadership development of existing and emerging WA grain industry and community leaders.

It is funded by CBH with applications co-ordinated by the Grower Group Alliance (GGA) and scholar selection and program delivery by Leadership WA.

Ms Hall runs a farming enterprise with her partner as well as providing business consulting services built from a 20-year career featuring agribusiness roles with Westpac, the AWB Ltd and PwC in Perth.

She is also the vice chairwoman of Rural Edge, secretary of the Arthur River Country Club and on a fundraising committee for the Royal Flying Doctors Service (Friends of the RFDS).

Ms Hall said she was really looking forward to developing new leadership skills.

"I'm excited about connecting with new people from outside the agricultural industry and learning from people in different industries across WA," Ms Hall said.

"I feel my participation in this course will help me discover more about my leadership style while new connections will help bring new ideas and thinking into the community and groups I work with."

In its fourth year, the Growing Leaders Scholarship Program has supported grain growers and others in the industry to grow and develop their leadership skills.

Ms Hall will be the eighth scholar to benefit from the program.

CBH chief external relations officer Brianna Peake said the scholarship was a great opportunity to develop the leadership skills of grain growers to ensure a sustainable and profitable grain growing industry.

"We're proud to support a continuum of very capable regional participants on their leadership journey," Ms Peake said.

"Our industry and communities require strong, bold and diverse leaders - our scholarship program will enable Lucy to build her leadership skills and further contribute in this space."

GGA chief executive officer Niki Curtis said Ms Hall had shown excellent leadership through her ongoing work with her local community and Rural Edge.

"Our industry needs passionate and innovative influencers to foster better understanding of farming and agriculture within the community," Ms Curtis said.

The 2021 program will see Ms Hall develop her skills in Leadership WA's 10-month Signature Leadership Program valued at $15,000.

The program features a diverse cohort of senior professionals from the corporate, government, small business and not-for- profit sectors across WA,