Feedback sought on draft soil health strategy

WESTERN Australians with an interest in the stewardship of the State's vast soil and land resources have an opportunity to take part in an upcoming webinar on the draft WA Soil Health Strategy.

The Soil and Land Conservation Council is using input from more than 400 representatives from industry, community and government from throughout WA for the project.

The draft strategy sets the direction of policy, research, investment and on-ground actions over the next 10 years that support the management, protection and improvement of the State's soil and land assets.

Soil and Land Conservation commissioner Cecilia McConnell said many people had already made a significant contribution to the strategy so far, but it was important all interested stakeholders had an opportunity to have their say through the current public consultation process.

"We appreciate the time and commitment that many people have already made to improving the health of Western Australia's soils by inputting into the strategy," Ms McConnell said.

"All people with an interest in our soil and land assets are encouraged to provide feedback on the draft strategy, in particular the focus goals and key actions."

The public consultation period for the strategy closes at 5pm Friday, March 19.

Further information is available from the Soil and Land Conservation Council webpage on the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development website.

Webinar registrations can be made by contacting SLCC@dpird.wa.gov.au