Two bales take top wool price

SUPERFINE wool continued to be in demand at the Western Wool Centre (WWC) last week, achieving the highest price nationally on one trading day.

Nutrien Ag Solutions wool broker and auctioneer Mark Goodall said the top price paid in Australia on Tuesday last week was for a two-bale specialty lot in a quantity of Superfine wool in Nutrien's WWC catalogue.

The 14.4 micron wool was produced by Narrikup woolgrower Chris Norton and sold to Fremantle Wool Trading Company, Mr Goodall said, for a greasy price of 2407 cents per kilogram, equivalent to a Schlumberger Dry clean price of 3244c/kg - or worth just on $6000 for a 185kg bale.

The wool, appraised as Australian Superfine 4E, had a staple length of 87 millimetres, a staple strength of 25N/kt, a yield of 74.2 per cent and a low vegetable matter content of just 0.3pc.

The next nearest price on that day was 2390c/kg greasy for 14.6 micron wool in Melbourne.

On the same day at the WWC two other lots of 14.6 micron and 14.9 micron wool sold for 2299c/kg greasy (3128 clean) and 2290c/kg greasy (2955 clean) respectively.

The top three Superfine lines at the WWC last week eclipsed the top price of the previous week of 2281c/kg greasy for 14.6 micron wool, which had been the highest price recorded at the WWC in more than a year.

But demand was constrained to lines of wool measuring 18 microns or less, which Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) technical controller at the WWC, Andrew Rickwood, noted as "selling at levels 5c-10c above those achieved at the previous sale".

The mixed results saw the overall passed-in rate stretching to 16.4pc of the 5362 bales on offer.

The following day - with 15.9 micron the finest wool and the number of bales on offer back to 3297 - buyers were prepared to spread demand a little further to 18.5 and 19 micron wools, which Mr Rickwood noted as "generally 10c-20c dearer".

The wider spread of demand and reduced offering pulled the overall passed-in rate on the second trading day back to 3.2pc.

Biggest price guide rise last week was 27c for 18 micron wool and biggest loss was 24c for 20 micron wool.

The Western Indicator lost 3c for the week at finish at 1219c/kg, according to AWEX.

This week the WWC will offer 8480 bales - slightly down on last week - in a reduced national offering of 43,118 bales.