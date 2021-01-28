Love of cattle keeps Kim in the game

CATTLE producer Kim Hough isn't slowing down anytime soon with his operation at Cookernup.

After farming in Brookhampton from 1979 to 1986, the Houghs moved to Manjimup where they farmed until 1994.

In 1994 the Houghs were ready for a change of scenery and made the decision to purchase the 212 hectare (523 acres) property at Cookernup.

Since then he has continued to run the property alongside his wife Denise and with the help of his son Brent during the busier times of the year.

Prior to Kim purchasing the property it had been deserted as it was owned by Wespine and was going to be a Blue Gum and pine plantation but when the company realised it wasn't the right type of land they abandoned it.

Today the Houghs are running 75 breeders, fewer than they would like, on the property which are a mix of Gelbvieh and Angus bloodlines.

Kim said they were running 105-110 breeders up until a few years ago on the property but they had to reduce their numbers when the Yarloop\Waroona fires affected them in January 2016.

"The numbers are lower than what I would like to be running, but it is all a result of the Yarloop fire that passed through the area a few years ago," Kim said.

While the cattle were not affected by the fire the majority of their fences were burnt out and they lost their hay.

Kim said the police wouldn't let him or other producers up to their properties when the fire occurred until the fire was contained.

"We were lucky," Kim said.

"Once I was allowed to go back to the farm I found the bulls had put themselves in the swamp and the cows were in some green grass.

"The cattle were fine."

While the cattle were fine and not affected by the fire, the Hough's hay supplies were.

When Kim got up to the farm he was putting out small fires with a couple of his neighbours and a spark went from a Jarrah tree into his hay and burnt all of it leaving him short of feed.

As a result of all the hay being burned the Houghs had to sell some of their cattle because they didn't know how much hay they would be able to buy in at the time.

Going forward Kim said he would like to increase his numbers but due to a lack of Gelbvieh studs in the State sourcing Gelbvieh genetics can be difficult.

As result of finding it hard to source Gelbvieh genetics he is considering buying in steers and growing them out instead.

Kim said he got into breeding Gelbviehs when a producer he knew at Donnybrook sourced some from Bunbury and said they were very quiet and easy to handle cattle.

Finding that they were quiet natured Kim purchased a second bull from a producer in Manjimup before he started purchasing from the Glendale stud based at Serpentine.

"The Gelbviehs are very friendly and docile which makes them easy to handle especially when it comes to earmarking and giving them health treatments," he said.

It is important for Kim's cattle to have a good temperament as he has been injured in the past and as he gets older he doesn't want difficult cattle to handle.

When selecting his cattle he said frame was an important trait so that the calves aren't too big and the cows don't have trouble with calving.

"You have to be careful with the size of the cow/heifer you buy because otherwise, you'll be pulling calves," he said.

When culling his cattle, temperament, old age and any cows not in calf are what Kim looks for.

The Houghs join their cows from April 23 for 13 weeks which results in a calving period that begins in late January and goes through to the end of April.

Kim usually sells his cattle through the Boyanup saleyards, while any older cows are sold direct to Harvey Beef.

When it comes to marketing their calves, Kim said their weights vary according to the markets they are sold into.

"Our heaviest calves this season weighed 406 kilograms and they were dropped in February/March," he said.

"When I sell the calves, I like to have them at least weighing 300kg."

When it comes to buying in steers to grow out Kim said he looks for steers in the 300-330kg range.

"We aim to grow these out and sell them to Harvey Beef," Kim said.

"The lowest weight Harvey Beef accepts is 420kg so we aim to get them up to 500kg.

"It can be difficult at times to get them into that high weight category.

The Houghs grow all of their own pastures and hay, cutting a couple of hundred rolls each year.

With a strong hay season in 2019, Kim said he had 50 rolls of hay left over and there was so much grass after a good spring last year that he had to slash some of it to reduce the fire risk.

"In a good year I cut 260 rolls out of one paddock but in a bad year I have cut 12," he said.

"This year, I couldn't feed it all off," he said.

As for rainfall, Kim said he's not strict on measuring the millimetres but relies on his neighbours and uses the bulls as measuring sticks when they stand in the swamp.

Kim said according to his neighbour's rainfall was down 300mm in 2019 but the 2020 season had been strong.

When it comes to the market Kim said the prices are good due to the high demand from the Eastern States while they were in the recovery phase, but he believes the price will come back after a couple of years.

"They have plenty of grass in the East at the moment which is why they are buying in the numbers of cattle that they are, but it can't last forever," he said.

Over the years Kim has said he has contemplated selling his cattle and retiring but couldn't think of anything else he would rather be doing.

"I like working with the cattle and what else am I going to do," he said.