'Gascoyne Gold' herd a success for Ryans

COMMERCIAL production is the core focus for Central Stockcare's cattle breeding operation and the Ryan family has been fine tuning their genetics to create the most viable beef from paddock to plate.

Dean Ryan, wife Katie and daughters Tatum, 13, Zara, 12, and Faith, 8, are all involved in the production of beef through their Central Stockcare business.

There is a definitive sense of future proofing and a real sense of pride in the achievements the family have made thus far in their journey.

However, Central Stockcare is not your run of the mill family farming enterprise, spanning both the pastoral and agricultural regions of WA and the production of their own trademark line of cattle.

For Dean the choice of Charolais bulls was a personal preference and the smart choice for their requirements.

"Being in the industry I shopped around to find some stud level, commercial Santa Gertrudis and Droughtmaster cows to mate to red factor Charolais bulls," Dean said.

"This creates a composite for our station, which was a predominantly Droughtmaster herd, that we had initially bought a lot of Droughtmaster bulls for.

"The station cattle are backgrounded at our two Badgingarra properties, Sendem Downs and Hallswood Park.

"These have been set up for perennials and we have quite a large water license and centre pivot irrigation to be able to background the station cattle and drought proof ourselves."

The 196,000 hectare Minnie Creek station is situated on the banks of the West Lyons River in the Upper Gascoyne region, 300 kilometres north east of Carnarvon.

The station carries the Ryan's 3000 strong breeder herd, including their replacement heifers, and they bring down 2000 of their own cattle to background and sell each year.

Dean said they also had a smaller breeding herd of about 200 head of Santa Gertrudis and Droughtmaster cows they ran in Badgingarra in conjunction with the backgrounding, crossing these to Charolais bulls and producing their own composite bulls.

The Santa Gertrudis- Droughtmaster, Charolais cross progeny, produced at Sendem Downs were nicknamed Gascoyne Golds by Dean.

"These were performing so well in the feedlot we named them Gascoyne Golds," he said.

"We have since trademarked the name Gascoyne Gold Beef," he said.

"It is a plan for the future, when we might not have our own branding, but can partner up with a supermarket brand, and tell our family story."

Although the Gascoyne Gold Beef brand is a plan for the future, the crossbred cattle are currently being produced by the Ryans with great success.

The reasoning behind this breed mix was simply to produce a commercially viable animal that appealed to the market and could thrive in the tough conditions of the Gascoyne region.

"Hump height is an issue for Meat Standards Australia grading and we also wanted to get more cattle suitable to the supermarket trade," Dean said.

The Ryans have trademarked their Gascoyne Gold Beef for the future and say the Charolais cross breed is ideal for their beef production purposes. The cattle are docile, have good growth rates and suitability for the supermarket trade.

"We felt we would be able to get more of our cattle into the supermarket trade by infusing the Charolais genetics into the breed mix.

"We also didn't want hairy cattle, they aren't suited to the dry conditions of the station.

"We started utilising the Charolais genetics more than 15 years ago.

"They have the lighter red gold colouring, strong hybrid vigour and higher growth rates.

"To me the Charolais is the ultimate cross for breeding, they are very quiet, have excellent growth rates and meat qualities and benefit us commercially."

All the cattle they bring down from Minnie Creek station are backgrounded in Badgingarra.

"We background everything, including the cull cows and bulls," Dean said.

Situated in Badgingarra, Sendem Downs, is 3035ha and Hallswood Park is 1410ha, both are used for the backgrounding of pastoral cattle.

Central Stockcare grows approximately 250ha of oats, lupins and wheat crops on Sendem Downs and Hallswood Park was purchased as an add-on to Sendem Downs in 2020, as additional backgrounding and cropping area.

It will be developed with further perennial pastures for cattle backgrounding on weaker soil and heavier soil types used for crops of wheat and oats.

Some of the Ryan's cattle on their Minnie Creek station in the Gascoyne.

"The cattle brought down for backgrounding are broken down into 50 kilogram increments," Dean said.

"They are put into different paddocks according to their weights.

"The Charolais cross average around 250kg dressed, with milk teeth at 12 months of age.

"This is very seasonal too, like this year has been an extremely dry year.

"We did three musters this year to take the pressure off the mothers at Minnie Creek."

Echuca is the family's 42ha home property located near Bullsbrook.

Echuca is CSC's breeding headquarters for the pastoral Charolais-Droughtmaster composite bulls breeding operation.

According to Dean their breeding program is kept very simple without the use of artificial insemination or embryo transfer at present.

"What we are doing is not very scientific, we have a very commercial focus," he said.

"I am a very commercially minded person and have no interest in competing with the stud guys, we are breeding for our own purposes and we still buy Santa Gertrudis and some Droughtmaster bulls also.

"We need this to maintain the number of females for our self-replacing herd, that have the Bos Indicus content to handle the environment."

He said longer term they would continue to breed the red factor Charolais-Droughtmaster cross and Santa Gertrudis, to have their Gascoyne Gold bulls and move in that direction more and more.