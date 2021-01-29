Time to register for hay support

DROUGHT-stricken pastoralists are urged to get their applications in for the next Farmers Across Borders (FAB) hay run.

FAB is a not-for-profit organisation, co-ordinated by volunteer farmers from Western Australia and has earmarked early to mid February for a hay run to the Gascoyne, Northern Goldfields and Murchison regions.

Similar to previous hay runs, FAB plans to depart Esperance and convoy together to deliver hay and straw to fellow farmers who have been doing it tough.

Last year, Farm Weekly joined FAB for a hay run on the Australia Day long weekend, when 20 road trains carted almost 1200 tonnes of feed, which was distributed to more than 60 pastoral stations.

The trip was hailed a great success and reflected the true Australian spirit.

The group of about 65 travelled 1300 kilometres and more than 17 hours for the event and is keen to do it all again.

The committee and volunteers have been busy over the past few months cutting and stacking hay, which has been donated from farmers in the State's south.

FAB president and Salmon Gums farmer Sam Starcevich said much of WA was still suffering from drought and was in need of assistance.

"A lot of people still don't realise how much of the State is desperate for rain," Ms Starcevich said.

She believes it's important to continually recognise our own State, as many have had another tough season.

"We want to continue to support other pastoralists in Western Australia, especially with the unpredictability of 2020," Ms Starcevich said.

In reality, the feed that FAB delivers to pastoralists will not make a major difference to their situation, FAB's aim is more focused about showing their support to other farmers doing it tough and the simple act of having a coffee or beer with a chat after unloading the feed can make a world of difference.

It tells isolated pastoralists that they're not alone, there is support there and people are prepared to make the effort for them.

Many of the pastoralists who have received hay have not been able to obtain grants from governments or other organisations as they don't officially classify as being in a drought.

But as Farm Weekly experienced when talking to station owners on the 2020 hay run, many pastoralists have endured three or more years of below average or well below average rainfall, prompting them to destock and try to seek off-property income, which is difficult when being so isolated.

FAB is entirely volunteer-run and is also still looking for ongoing sponsorship for 2021, which goes towards fuelling all trucks that deliver the hay.