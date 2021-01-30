Latest mural is a tribute to Northam swans

THE facade of the old Northam Flour Mill has been rejuvenated after a mural was painted by Western Australian-based artist Amok Island.

The piece was commissioned by FORM, in partnership with CBH Group, the Shire of Northam and baking supplier proudcts and services MAURI and is titled 'The Last Swans' as Northam is home to the only white swans that live and breed naturally in the wild in Australia.

Northam's identity has previously been defined by agriculture and transport, serviced by the vast network of arterial roads that branch out from the town to the wider Wheatbelt region.

However its proximity to the Perth CBD, a calendar of popular annual events, the impressive presence of the state-of-the-art Aboriginal cultural learning centre and the newly-renovated Farmers Home Hotel, has led to Northam's reputation as a tourist destination and place to live, being on the rise.

The new mural on the Flour Mill is one of a handful already in existence, which includes a mammoth 38-metre high work painted across eight CBH Group wheat silos by international artists Hense and Phlegm, for FORM's PUBLIC Silo Trail project in 2015.

Shire of Northam president Chris Antonio said the project was a welcome addition to the town.

"It is fantastic to see various groups come together to contribute to such a worthwhile project," Mr Antonio said.

"This mural will not only complement the tourist-attracting murals at the CBH Avon site, but also provide great views, and help to reinvigorate this part of Northam town."

Amok Island is a multidisciplinary artist from the Netherlands, based in Perth and if he wasn't an artist he would be a biologist.

Heavily inspired by early naturalists' scientific illustrations, his work embodies the accuracy and precision representative of technical drawings used for identification purposes.

A lifelong fascination with nature, and her relationships and history with mankind, drive his obvious appreciation and obsession with his subjects and his urge to direct the attention of his audience to them.

Mr Island said he was excited about his latest installation on the old mill building in Northam featuring a flock of swans taking off from the water.

"It is rare to be able to paint an artwork on such a beautiful old historic building and I think these types of canvases often combine really well with my more modern minimalistic style," Mr Island said.

"In my research I found that the river right next to the mill is a spot often visited by the white swan and is used as a nesting ground, so I was excited to start painting and hopefully see some swans fly by whilst working on the mural."

Built in 1867, the Northam Flour Mill is a well-loved major landmark with historical significance as a pioneer industry in the district.

It has provided employment for local people in the town and surrounding area for more than 140 years and was responsible for generating Northam's first electricity.

Over the years, the mill has undergone multiple changes in ownership and renovations but one thing remains constant, its status in symbolising the importance of agriculture, in particular wheat, for the town and Shire of Northam, with MAURI currently occupying the building.

MAURI site leader David Davies said they were very excited to be a part of this initiative.

"As the largest food manufacturer in Northam, MAURI is proud of the collaboration with the Shire of Northam, CBH Group and FORM, in bringing this art project to life," Mr Davies said.

"It will be a focal point for Northam, attracting visitors to our fantastic town to showcase what this region has to offer.

"The mill has always played a major role in Northam and we are delighted to be a part of this vibrant community."