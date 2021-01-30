Lifestyle farm on the coast's doorstep

Price: $985,000

Location: Esperance

Area: 140ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Rob Johnstone 0407 192 079





MOGGY'S Farm is 15 kilometres from Esperance on the picturesque 11 Mile Beach Road.

The total area of 140 hectares has been conservatively cleared, leaving a blend of natural vegetation among well grassed flats and valleys.

The property rests on an aquifer of fresh water which is utilised from four equipped bores.

Windmills and electric pumps push water to both tanks and troughs.

The abundance of water has made way for an extensive vegetable garden, orchard and aquaculture tanks, providing the opportunity to be self-sufficient.

The property is well fenced with the boundary fencing being electrified.

Moggy's Farm has run up to 50 breeders and has recently fattened 40 head of cattle.

A set of wooden yards make cattle work that little bit easier.

A sensible mix of improvements and infrastructure make Moggy's Farm the complete package, including an older six-bedroom, two-bathroom house and garage, which add character to the property.

There's a centrally located 18 metre x 20m Colorbond general purpose shed with concrete flooring, power, a toilet and kitchenette with reticulated rainwater.

This property is one of the last sizeable farms in the immediate area and being zoned rural residential provides the opportunity to capitalise on future sub-division.

Moggy's Farm is perfectly set up for someone wanting to enjoy country living close to town and be just around the corner from some of the most outstanding fishing and coastal scenery.

This is one of those opportunities where you are only limited by the extent of your imagination.

The vendor is pleased to be able to offer terms to a qualified buyer.