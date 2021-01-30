Spacious house with plenty of acreage

Price: $699,000

Location: Irishtown

Area: 16.19ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Michelle Allardyce 0417 934 938





THIS is a tremendous property, with a very large HardiPlank and iron roof home offering 360 degree views, of 16.19 hectares and is a short drive from the Northam townsite.

The home has plenty of living areas, including a kitchen, dining and lounge area, activity room and second lounge or games room.

Externally, a verandah surrounds three sides of the house, there's an enclosed patio, plus a stunning below-ground swimming pool with a gabled roof and solar water system with a $5000 heat pump to extend the pool season.

There is a five kilowatt solar panel system on the main house roof to keep the power bills to a minimum and the house would certainly allow for more than one family to co-exist under the one roof.

Five reverse-cycle air-conditioners and evaporative air-conditioning provide year-round comfort.

To the side of the house is a four-bay garage.

There are quality horse stables and a tack room, horse yards and a round yard, with plenty of green grass for a good pick.

Additional infrastructure includes a shed and lean-to.

The tree-lined entrance adds to the peaceful setting.

There is a plentiful supply of fresh ground water (suitable for drinking), along with scheme water, ensuring that water is not an issue on the property.

Water is supplied via a bore pumping to a 40,000 litre tank at about 1000 litres per hour.

The house can be connected to scheme water and the reticulation can be done by bore which is plumbed to do so.

There is reticulation to trees and lawn, the stables and tack room have a gas hot water system and power is supplied to the workshop.

The remainder of the land is mainly arable, mildly undulating, and offers splendid rural views.