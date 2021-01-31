Rural lifestyle dream made affordable

Price: $550,000

Location: Wanerie

Area: 18.11ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Adam Shields 0429 104 760





THIS property has everything you need to be a lifestyle farmer.

With plenty of character throughout, this picturesque new title has been calved off a cattle farm.

Located on Cowalla Road, Wanerie, the property is seven kilometres off Gingin Brook Road.

It is a 45 minute drive from the metropolitan hub of Joondalup and 15-20 minutes from Guilderton and Two Rocks.

Spanning 18.11 hectares, the property has a good complement of infrastructure, including a three-bedroom, one-bathroom transportable home; one-bedroom, one-bathroom transportable unit; hay/machinery shed; shearing shed/ workshop with storage and cattle and sheep yards.

The property has a variety of fruit trees and a rainwater tank is connected to the house.

It is easily accessible with frontage to Cowalla Road.

Zoned general rural, Gingin Shire rates are about $1650 per annum.

This property is a rare find for an affordable price and suits mixed farming, cattle, horses, sheep, goats, pets, cropping and more.