Rural lifestyle dream made affordable

- Price: $550,000
- Location: Wanerie
- Area: 18.11ha
- Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA
- Contact: Adam Shields 0429 104 760
THIS property has everything you need to be a lifestyle farmer.
With plenty of character throughout, this picturesque new title has been calved off a cattle farm.
Located on Cowalla Road, Wanerie, the property is seven kilometres off Gingin Brook Road.
It is a 45 minute drive from the metropolitan hub of Joondalup and 15-20 minutes from Guilderton and Two Rocks.
Spanning 18.11 hectares, the property has a good complement of infrastructure, including a three-bedroom, one-bathroom transportable home; one-bedroom, one-bathroom transportable unit; hay/machinery shed; shearing shed/ workshop with storage and cattle and sheep yards.
The property has a variety of fruit trees and a rainwater tank is connected to the house.
It is easily accessible with frontage to Cowalla Road.
Zoned general rural, Gingin Shire rates are about $1650 per annum.
This property is a rare find for an affordable price and suits mixed farming, cattle, horses, sheep, goats, pets, cropping and more.