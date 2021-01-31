Rural lifestyle dream made affordable

Rural lifestyle dream made affordable

News
Aa

This property has everything you need to be a lifestyle farmer.

Aa
  • Price: $550,000
  • Location: Wanerie
  • Area: 18.11ha
  • Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA
  • Contact: Adam Shields 0429 104 760


THIS property has everything you need to be a lifestyle farmer.

With plenty of character throughout, this picturesque new title has been calved off a cattle farm.

Located on Cowalla Road, Wanerie, the property is seven kilometres off Gingin Brook Road.

It is a 45 minute drive from the metropolitan hub of Joondalup and 15-20 minutes from Guilderton and Two Rocks.

Spanning 18.11 hectares, the property has a good complement of infrastructure, including a three-bedroom, one-bathroom transportable home; one-bedroom, one-bathroom transportable unit; hay/machinery shed; shearing shed/ workshop with storage and cattle and sheep yards.

The property has a variety of fruit trees and a rainwater tank is connected to the house.

It is easily accessible with frontage to Cowalla Road.

Zoned general rural, Gingin Shire rates are about $1650 per annum.

This property is a rare find for an affordable price and suits mixed farming, cattle, horses, sheep, goats, pets, cropping and more.

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. Advertising
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Conditions of Use
  5. Copyright © 2015. Fairfax Media.